Kendrick Lamar has continued to crucify Drake with yet another diss track after others released in a span of five days

The rappers were in a heated back and forth to make a total of seven songs between the major artists

Kendrick Lamar recently released, a four-minute diss track dedicated to Drake after he released Family Matters

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have continued to go head-to-head. The epic rap beef between Kendrick and Drake has escalated, as the rappers released back-to-back disses to each other.

Kendrick Lamar released a fourth Drake diss in five days, and fans were in awe. Image: Erika Goldring / Justin Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

Kendrick is the latest to release a new song titled, Not Like Us. Kendrick addressed what Drake had to say in his last diss track Family Matters.

Drake exposed in Kendrick Lamar's latest diss track

In a new song, Kendrick addresses more talking points from Drake's Family Matters. A recurring theme in the song was referencing that Drake is a threat to minors and that his house is home to convicted sexual offenders. He also exposed that Drake regarded Lil Wayne's girlfriend when he was in prison and then got the rapper's face tattoo as a form of apology.

Kendrick Lamar seals Drake rap beef

Many people took the social media to share their reactions to the diss. Kendrick's lyricism left people excited, and many were convinced he had defeated Drake.

@yourleastfavman said:

"Euphoria was to expose and kidnap Drake. 6:16 was to poke at Drake. Meet The Grahams was to put the blade through Drake and arrange the funeral. Not Like Us was to dance on his grave. Ladies and gentlemen, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth - hater of the year, 2024."

@BushidoEvans wrote:

"Drake fans seeing Not Like Us drop after a long day of trying to convince everyone Drake isn't getting bodied right now."

@denzelcurry commented:

"Listening to Not Like Us. This man is relentless."

Peeps react as Drake seemingly responds to Kendrick Lamar

Briefly News previously reported that word on the street is that Drake may have heard Kendrick Lamar's diss on Like That and decided to address it. While on tour, Drizzy took some time mid-performance to help fans understand his state of mind, seemingly shrugging the disses and moving on.

While in the middle of a tour, Drake fans and hip-hop heads at large received a rude awakening with the release of Future and Metro Boomin's joint project, We Don't Trust You.

In the 17-track album is a song, Like That, which has been making waves on the internet and features Kendrick Lamar, who took shots at Drake and J. Cole.

Source: Briefly News