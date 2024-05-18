A teacher on TikTok caught multiple hilarious moments she had in her different classrooms on video

Online users were amused after seeing how the educator deals with all the sleepy students she spots

The TikTok video of the teacher and her classrooms of students got lots of attention from entertained netizens

An educator on TikTok was a hit, thanks to her student. In a TikTok video, the teacher showed people how she reacts when her students fall asleep.

A TikTok video shows students who fell asleep in class and how the teacher woke them up. Image: @mirandarachere

Netizens were thoroughly entertained by the hilarious video the teacher made. The TikTok post of the students received more than 50,000 likes.

Student falls asleep in class

In a TikTok video, a teacher, @mirandarachere, notices whenever some students fall asleep. When it happens, she gets the whole class to applaud and films the sleepy pupils' reaction to the clapping. In a compilation she posted, one of the students woke up and simply joined in. Watch the video below:

SA jokes about sleepy students

Many people thought the video of the pupils was hilarious. Peeps commented on the video cracking jokes. Read the hilarious commentary from netizens:

Billy Tēē said:

"With our old generation you get slap on the face instead hands clapping for sleeping in the class."

Mbuso Moloi commented:

"They have it easy. Corporal punishment yoooh beyisbonisa udodi thina, that time you do everything at home then you still have to study bese you sleep in class bakushaye."

lebo_lebeloane was amused:

"Lol the girl that woke up and started clapping."

Senamile joked:

"Awbayeki ngani balale? (Let them sleep.)"

Smomondiy1 gushed:

"I like this new trend."

Pupil sleeping in class woken up with prank by schoolmates

Briefly News previously reported that one school kid dozed off while in class and ended up becoming the victim of a prank. The schoolboy's classmates reported a video of the creative way they chose to wake him up.

The video comments were filled with people laughing at the sleeping kid's expense. Many people thought the kid in the video was also relatable.

A video posted by @emmajoorqii on TikTok shows how some classmates chose to wake up a sleeping boy. In the video, they all start applauding, and when he wakes up, the pupil joins in on the fake applause.

