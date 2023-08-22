A group of Grade 12 students threw a fantastic costume party at their school in Mzansi's capital city, Pretoria

The party had a modern twist in that they were dressed up as their favourite memes, which included movie stars and classic cartoon characters

The country loved the video and particularly enjoyed seeing two prominent meme characters, which they hailed as the most outstanding at the party

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A group of high school students got dressed up as their favourite memes for an end-of-school party and it was lit. Image: @Ntandoo018

Source: TikTok

Matriculants from Pretoria High School for Girls decided to have a stylish send-off with a costume party.

What made this party different from other costume parties was that the matric students were dressed like memes!

Matriculants dress up like memes

The matriculants decked themselves in fantastic, outlandish, colourful, creative, humorous outfits from some of the internet's best memes.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@ntandoo018 posted the video, which trended heavily on TikTok, where it was viewed 384K times. The beautiful young woman shared three different videos of the outfits, and the most popular video was part two because of the outfits on show.

The matriculants in the video were dressed as popular memes like Madea, the 'No Ragrets' lady, the Teletubbies' Tinky Winky carrying a handbag meme, the DJ Khaled giving a girl money meme, as well as the confused Mr Bean meme.

Watch the video here:

TikTokkers lol in the comment section

Netizens had a blast recognising the memes and laughing their heads off.

Temeeka zimu remarked:

“Not someone dressing up as Dabula...”

Smallie said:

“Not Tinky Winky showing up bathong!”

Muhammad Ali exclaimed:

“Teletubbies and Madea did not disappoint.”

Rea_Bridget added:

“I loved the Teletubby just because my nickname growing up has always been Teletubby.”

Sandeliswe Kubeka was super impressed with Madea.

“Madea ate, though.”

Matriculant asks crush to be matric dance partner

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a high school student from Gauteng swept his crush off her feet when he asked her to be his date for the matric dance.

The young man pulled out all the stops in a romantic and top-class gesture that had netizens in love with what he did and how he did it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News