A 24-year-old woman inspired many by buying a brand-new blue Kia in cash and proudly sharing her journey online

She shared financial tips on how she acquired her vehicle in a TikTok video, making the rounds online

Social media users applauded her financial discipline and sacrifice, hailing her as a role model for young South Africans

A 24-year-old woman proudly showcased her latest achievement, purchasing a brand-new car in cash.

A woman shared financial tips after proudly showcasing the car she bought in cash. Image: @cwengadaweti

Source: TikTok

The young woman took to social media to share her joyous moment, documenting the entire experience, from signing the official paperwork to driving off in her new set of wheels.

24 year 24-year-old buys a car in cash and shows it off

The clip posted by a TikTok user named @cwengadaweti on 24 June 2025 shows the young lady confidently seated at the dealership, pen in hand, as she signs the documents that would seal the deal. Smiling from ear to ear, she makes it clear that this wasn’t just a simple purchase; it was a personal milestone she had worked hard to achieve.

Moments later, she is seen walking toward her newly unveiled car, a small blue Kia with a sense of pride and fulfilment. @cwengadaweti expressed in her comments how she was able to achieve such a big milestone at just 24, saying:

"All I can say is that I've been saving money since last year. I've been very strict and disciplined."

Many viewers praised the 24-year-old’s financial discipline and determination, especially in an economic climate where such accomplishments are rare for people in her age group.

The clip has since gone viral on social media, with messages of congratulations pouring in. The new car owner also thanked her supporters, adding that her journey was filled with sacrifices and hustle, but moments like these made it all worth it.

Her story is now making the rounds as a beacon of inspiration for other young South Africans striving for independence and financial freedom, as she proved that with focus, patience, and hard work, dreams can truly come true.

Watch the video below:

SA clapped the new car owner

Mzansi celebrated the young woman who bought her car in cash, applauding her hard work and financial discipline. Social media users flooded her comments with praise and congratulatory messages.

Nomvula collections_19 said:

"Congratulations, darling. When you buy a car with cash, do they check your credit score?"

To which she responded by saying:

"Thank you, babe. No, they didn't check my credit score."

Portia shared:

"I am 24 years old. The plan is to buy a car ka December. Congratulations, stranger."

Gifted Mlambo raved over the woman's purchase by saying:

"Cash is the way."

A woman showcased her car, which she bought in cash, and shared financial tips. Image: @cwengadaweti

Source: TikTok

South African women flex their cars

Briefly News previously reported that one woman in South Africa has become a beacon of hope for many young women in Mzansi after she showcased her achievements.

One young lady achieved a big milestone in her life and bragged about it on TikTok as she showed off her car.

A woman in Mzansi showed off her brand-new whip, and her salesman had ladies going wild in the comments section.

Source: Briefly News