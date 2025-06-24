A young South African lady who works for Africa’s largest retailer shared exciting news online

The youngster announced reaching a milestone at work in a now-viral video on the seventh of this month

Social media users were proud of the young employee and showered her with lovely messages in the comments

A young South African lady could not contain her joy and announced a huge achievement online.

A Mzansi lady announced her work milestone on TikTok and received praise. Image: @asandemangoma

Source: TikTok

She updated her TikTok friends about her stellar performance at work and received lots of praise.

Shoprite cashier reaches milestone at work

At the beginning of this month, a young South African lady, Asande Mangoma, warmed many hearts when she shared how her job as a cashier at Shoprite in Kroonstad was going. The youngster proudly announced that she was the cashier of the month.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Her superiors recognised her hard work and loudly celebrated her stellar performance by putting a large picture of her against the wall to make everyone at the store aware. Mangoma was overjoyed when she learned about the news.

Former Shoprite employees congratulated her in the comments on her now-viral TikTok post. They were excited to see that Shoprite still had the same tradition of celebrating top performers.

South Africans also chimed in to celebrate the youngster for her incredible job. She captioned her now-viral post, which garnered almost a million views:

“Me because I celebrate every achievement, no matter how small.”

The duty of a cashier can be daunting as they have to deal directly with customers, and they need to always have a sharp mind while working with money. Mangoma proved that she was a pro at her job after claiming her big-girl title of being the cashier of the month.

In recent articles written by Briefly News, South Africans learned that Shoprite has restored hope in many people who were in desperate need of a helping hand. They trained them to be great at what they do and ended up filling managerial positions.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi celebrates Shoprite employees on TikTok

Social media users showered the top performer with lovely messages in a thread of comments:

SA was excited for a Shoprite employee who reached a milestone. Image: @asandemangoma

Source: TikTok

@yolandaaaa said:

“I’m proud of you, stranger! I love to see the girlies winning.”

@Goddess pointed out:

“And they chose the perfect pics, mine was horrible 12 years ago.”

@Aiden🫩 commented:

“I’m very proud of you, stranger, this is big, really!”

@@I'mHim asked:

“How do they decide which cashier is cashier of the month?”

@asandemangoma replied:

“The system decides, not the superiors.”

@@Nomusa_Mahlangu wrote:

“Thank you for the good service, babe.”

@King commented:

“Congratulations, and always remember if it were small, some wouldn't have wished for that spot and Shoprite wouldn't have done it.”

@Thekidnextdoor76🕷️realised:

“And they picked the right picture, too.”

3 More Shoprite-related stories by Briefly News

A South African lady excited Mzansi's alcohol drinkers when she posted a liquor shop’s drive-thru on her TikTok page over the weekend.

A Mzansi lady shared that she was going to a Shoprite interview and needed to look the part, where she resembled the workers.

A woman on TikTok, Unathi Hlongwane, was baffled by South Africa’s favourite TV villain, Linda Sebezo, shopping at Shoprite.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News