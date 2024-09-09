A woman on TikTok, Unathi Hlongwane, was baffled by South Africa’s favourite TV villain, Linda Sebezo, shopping at Shoprite

Hlongwane filmed the celebrity paying for her groceries at a busy store and posted it on TikTok

Social media users were amused by the star’s choice of shopping at Shoprite and not at a store deemed to be luxurious

South Africa’s television villain, Linda Sebezo, raised eyebrows on TikTok after a lady filmed her shopping experience at Shoprite.

Mzansi was divided after Linda Sebezo was spotted shopping at Shoprite. Image: @lindasebezo2.0/TikTok/@unathi.hlongwane

Source: TikTok

Mzansi had mixed reactions about the celebrity seen at the popular supermarket and shared their thoughts in the comments.

Mzansi reacts to TV star Linda Sebezo shopping at Shoprite

Celebrity culture is one humorous thing. Fans expect their idols to be humble, but they react negatively when they see them participating in regular activities.

A woman on TikTok spotted South Africa’s favoured TV villain, Linda Sebezo, shopping at Shoprite. Many were stunned by the star’s choice to shop at the popular store and not at a store deemed to be more elite like Woolworths.

Unathi Hlongwane was stunned and posted the clip on her TikTok with the caption:

“It’s really her.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Linda Sebezo shopping at Shoprite

South Africans were baffled by Linda Sebezo’s choice to shop at a popular supermarket where middle-class Mzansi shoppers find good deals and commented:

@shangejaybee explained her findings:

"People who have money buy at cheapest retailers, but us broke people go to Woolworths."

@royalty👑did not understand the discourse:

"Where do you want her to shop?"

@eddiejaymwase asked:

"So they also shop at Shoprite?"

@MaSotobe😘 was baffled:

"Guys, what's the big deal about her shopping at Shoprite?"

@Jessica ♥️ shared her unpleasant memory with the star:

"I met her once she wasn't friendly at all, yooo."

