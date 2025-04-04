“Well Done Lala”: Lady’s Inspiring Path to Graduation After Changing Career Goals Has SA Applauding
- A woman graduated as a mechanical engineer after going through a difficult career changing process
- The lady had to leave her medical studies because she couldn't afford to pay for them, but she was still determined to succeed
- South Africans showered the woman in congratulations and praised her for her hard work and effort
A lady shared the harrowing journey it took to become a university graduate. Dikeledi Masekoameng was enrolled as a medical student at Wits University and experienced some financial difficulties, restricting her ability to graduate from her course. However, the 28-year-old was able to bag an honours degree in civil engineering through all the hurdles.
Bouncing back
After leaving her medicine studies, the lady went back home to Limpopo, where she took a much-needed break. Dikeledi Masekoameng then motivated herself, saying that she would come back to Johannesburg stronger than ever. She decided to quit medicine in favour of a shorter course. At the time, she owed Wits University R200,000.
See her graduation post below:
Returning to academia
The expenses of her medical course were what inspired the change, as well as its length. The issues didn't stop there, however. Sadly, while in her second year of university, Dikeledi experienced some severe mental health issues. She shared that suicidal thoughts would creep into her mind, but that didn't stop her from achieving her goals.
She shared the tale of how her mother was a bright woman and that alcohol had consumed her life. That thought terrified Dikeledi, and she stated she could hear her mother's voice telling her to keep pushing. During the last leg of her degree, the challenges didn't stop. She had to go back home because she couldn't pay the fees and she had failed three modules.
Dikeledi stated that she never drank or smoked when growing up but did so in university because of depression. She realised that she couldn't do anything else to finish her degree and started a fundraiser to finish her studies. She got the money, and by 2023, she was able to pass all her studies.
South Africans applauded her for her achievement and showered the lady in congratulations.
Read the comments below:
Johannes Lekau Phoshoko said:
"Congratulations."
Mmatsatsi Modiba mentioned:
"Well done lala 🎁"
Nthabiseng Mothabi Mamabolo posted:
"Congratulations my friend 🥂"
Mikey Mams shared:
"Congratulations to you baby gal ♥️🎉"
Justice Jnr Rams commented:
"Congratulations are in order 🥳"
Rabi Rapheso said:
"Congratulations you did a good thing."
Precious Presh mentioned:
"Congratulations 🎊 You definitely did that."
