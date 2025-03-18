South Africans came through for one youngster who could not afford to attend his graduation ceremony

Many people reached out to him to help with the preparations and made sure he was all set for the big day

Social media users came together and gave the hustler the gift of experiencing one of the biggest events of his life

Graduation season is upon us and South African scholars are excitedly preparing for the big day.

South Africans came through for a humble guy who could not afford to attend his graduation. Image: @sandile_mola

Source: TikTok

Students will be seen in expensive dresses and suits as they kneel before the vice chancellor to collect their qualifications.

Gent grateful to Mzansi for helping with graduation preparations

A young South African chap, Sandile Mola, turned to the internet for help after realising he could not afford to attend his graduation. The chap shared a now-viral TikTok post that read:

“POV: Graduation Ceremony is in 5 days. No outfit. No shoes. No gown. No transport to the ceremony.”

Mzansi saw the post and knew that the youngster deserved to enjoy one of the biggest days of his academic career. South Africans donated what they could, including money.

In a different post, the chap shared that he would be the first person to grade from a higher education institution in his family. The humble gent sold scones in the streets to keep up with his needs.

The youngster has received all that he asked for and said:

“I have no words, I don't even know what to say right now. Thank you so much, everyone. May God bless you. I've got everything I needed and I'll surely assist others too.”

The chap also lost his mom during his grad preparations and told Mzansi:

“I did come right, thank you so much. I just lost my mom this morning I don't even know what to do.”

See the TikTok post below:

A Mzansi gent cried to SA about not being able to afford to attend his graduation. Image: @sandile_mola

Source: TikTok

Mzansi helps graduate with graduation preparations

Social media users flocked to the chap’s comments section to offer their services so that he could attend his graduation:

@Incognito said:

“May everyone helping Sandile be blessed beyond measure.”

@Noma Swana asked:

“Where are you from? I can drive you.”

@dineocordiaseroba offered themselves:

“Where is the graduation taking place? I can be your older sister for the day.”

@LeboneRebons commented:

“How can I send you some money? It’s not much surely it will assist somewhere.”

@Moroke Eugene explained:

“Bro, I don't mind giving you my 3 piece set suit. I am a size 32 and shoe size is seven and they are all still in good condition.”

@Momz said:

“I don't mind taking you, we can go out to celebrate after.”

3 More graduation stories by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News