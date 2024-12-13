“Every Parent’s Dream”: SA Moved by Stellenbosch University Graduate Paying Off R47K Debt
- Stellenbosh University gave one of their graduates a shout-out on Facebook for clearing their debt
- Phophi Mudau was unsure if she’d ever get the heavy weight lifted off her shoulders as she has multiple responsibilities
- Her grind moved Mzansi as she created a side hustle to earn her degree in BCom Management Sciences
South Africans love to read feel-good stories, especially those of scholars who turn their struggles into sweet success.
A student at Stellenbosch University moved the internet when news of her settling her debt broke.
Stellenbosch scholar pays off student debt before graduation
Most South African scholars cannot afford to go to university, not because of their academic performance but because of lack of money. The Fees Must Fall movement of 2015 helped many Mzansi students get through university without worrying about paying tuition fees.
A 23-year-old South African lady who had been a student at Stellenbosch University was confronted by a hurdle when her school debt stood in the way of her getting her degree after NSFAS stopped funding her this year. With graduation day getting closer, Phophi Mudau came up with a plan and started a side business of selling sweets to pay off her debt of R47,000.
She s R18 000 worth of sweets, which she bought for R60 a packet from Makro. With 750 packets of sweets left to sell to meet her goal, Johannesburg radio station HOT 102.7 FM showed up at her place and offered to buy her stock as part of their Hot Cares Christmas campaign.
The station also offered to fly her mother and sister from Limpopo to attend PhoPhi’s graduation.
See the post below:
Mzansi applauds dedicated scholar after settling student debt
Social media users were moved by the student’s story and commented:
@Miriam Storm was impressed by the lady's relentless spirit:
"Congratulations you deserve your agree lots of respect for your determination."
@Enad Kleinhans congratulated the new graduate:
"This is every parent's dream. Good luck on your journey."
@Siphiwe Nyathi wrote:
"How I wish your mom was there, but well done sisi, congratulations."
