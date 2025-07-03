A South African woman gained internet fame by sharing a 'Get Ready With Me' TikTok video detailing her bold plan

Her confident approach to attending a wedding she was not invited to captivated Mzansi netizens on social media

Viewers applauded her boldness, humour, and the entertaining audacity of her unconventional wedding attendance

South Africans were highly entertained by a South African woman's viral TikTok video documenting her humorous and confident "Get Ready With Me" routine for gate-crashing a wedding.

A South African woman has captured the internet’s attention with her bold and hilarious plan to gate-crash a wedding, and she documented every step of her preparation in a “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) video.

The TikTok, posted by user @skye.berry, starts like any typical beauty content. She casually takes viewers through her full glam routine, applying makeup and selecting her outfit with precision and flair. But she wasn’t actually invited to the wedding she was getting ready for.

In the video, she openly reveals that she plans to crash a stranger’s wedding, and does so with confidence and style. Fully glammed up and camera-ready, she showcases the final look before heading out.

Popularity of GRWM videos

GRWM videos have become a major trend on TikTok, drawing millions of views daily. These clips give viewers a glimpse into creators’ routines, whether for a big event or just a casual day. GRWM content blends beauty, personality, and storytelling, making it both relatable and highly engaging.

The clip quickly went viral on TikTok, drawing thousands of views, likes, and amused comments. South African users couldn’t get enough of her boldness, with many praising her energy and sense of humour. The idea of getting fully dressed up to sneak into a wedding had users both shocked and entertained.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Aa wrote:

"Every day I’m reminded that I’m not using my free will enough. 😣"

Angela said:

"I’m clearly not using my free will enough."

Gabi February wrote:

"I just remembered I have free will. 😭"

D shared:

"I need to use my free will better. 😭"

T U M I K❤️‍🔥🥹

"I love whatever is wrong with you! Immaculate use of free will. 😭🤣🥰"

Mpumi said:

"Being bored in South Africa is actually a choice, waitsi, mara. 😭😭😭"

Tfhidzi said:

“We are behind time… I’m not sure what time the wedding has to start.” 😭😭😭😭

Athule Dlakhulu wrote:

"I went to a stranger’s wedding two weeks ago. It was lit! The food. I still dream about it… they even gave me a 2-litre cold drink when I left. 😂😂"

Fiso added:

"Why are y’all shocked? People always do this. 😭 Someone once sat next to me at my grandfather’s funeral and asked, 'Oh, it’s a funeral? Who died?' 😔"

Otshepeng Maimela said:

"My mom went to a stranger’s wedding in farm clothes. 😭 And to top it off, she led the wedding songs—and the crowd joined her. At least you looked the part, sis. 🔥"

Watch the TikTok video below:

