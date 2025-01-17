‘RHOD’ Star Jojo Robinson Shares Hilarious GRWM for Tyla Concert: “I Need to Learn Bicerdi”
- Jojo Robinson had fans in stitches when she posted a hilarious Get Ready with Me video
- The Real Housewives of Durban star was invited to the anticipated Tyla concert and had to ensure she was prepared - dance moves and all
- Followers hyped Jojo up and couldn't wait for more content when she finally steps out
Tyla's signature Stanley Cups? Check. Choreography? Check. It looks like Jojo Robinson is all set for the Tyla concert!
Jojo Robinson prepares for Tyla concert
Ahead of Tyla's long-awaited concert, Jojo Robinson gave fans a look at how she'll be stepping out to see her fave.
The reality TV star has barely healed from her facelift surgery, but even that won't stop her from singing and busting out some moves in the VIP section, courtesy of Showmax.
Speaking of dance moves, of course, Jojo had to practice the choreography and let's just say her "bicerdi" moves might give the Water hitmaker a run for her money.
Tiger-inspired Stanley Cups in hand, Jojo said fans can expect content galore. But in case she gets lost in the moment, followers can still stream the concert on Showmax - what a treat!
Here's what fans said about Jojo Robinson's video
How can you not love Jojo? Followers were in stitches at her hilarious video and couldn't wait for more content:
christallkay said:
"Show Tyla how it’s done, babe!"
max_factorr laughed:
"You're such an entertainer! Love you, Jojo."
valencia_mpendulo_shiba wrote:
"I love me some Jojo!! That 'Bicadi' is perfect."
mainchick_n posted
"The content I signed up for! Oh, but that little twerk was so cute to watch."
yolienda was in stitches:
"Yho Jojo, you made my night, can't stop laughing!
namgale_gates commented:
"I'm here for the Barcardi dance!"
khanyisile_m123 was entertained:
"Jojo is a vibe, please!"
Fan tattoos Tyla on himself
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a tattoo artist who inked a portrait of Tyla on his thigh.
Sadly, not everyone was impressed with his work, with some even claiming Tyla wasn't that big of an artist for the bold display of admiration.
