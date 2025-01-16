Tyla's upcoming Pretoria concert on 18 January at the Sunbet Arena is 90% sold out, following overwhelming demand after her Cape Town and Johannesburg shows

Fans, known as Tygas, are eagerly counting down to the event, with many already securing tickets for her electrifying performance

Tyla expressed her excitement on X, where fans shared their anticipation, including plans to travel and gifting tickets as surprises

South Africans are coming through for their star girl, Tyla. The star recently shared a post revealing that her much-awaited Pretoria concert is 90% sold out.

Tyla’s Pretoria concert is almost sold out. Image: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Tyla shared an update on her Pretoria concert

The countdown to Tyla's concert on 18 January has officially begun. The show was reportedly added following overwhelming demand for her shows after her historic Cape Town and Johannesburg concerts. Although the concerts had their fair share of dramas, including fans almost exchanging hands, fans are ready for another electrifying performance.

Taking to her X page, the Truth or Dare hitmaker also expressed her excitement over the concert happening at the Sunbet Arena. She wrote:

"See y'all soon! 🐅"

Fans can't wait for Tyla's Pretoria concert

Tyla's fans, affectionately known as Tygas, are counting down the days till the concert. Many noted they had already purchased their tickets and couldn't wait to watch their favourite in action.

@masixolemange said:

"See you soon, nana!"

@0xCheffy wrote:

"I mean if it’s to see Tyla I might have to travel to South Africa."

@edem_DemsLfc said:

"Your quality of performances are top notch."

@kaylesabe wrote:

"See you soon babe. My daughter is so excited💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻"

@KhendisL said:

"Coming to see you @Tyllaaaaaaa, bought my daughter an early birthday gift, she has no idea, so excited."

@lewisjnr_ added:

"Can't wait to see you Tyla..."

Fans can't wait to attend Tyla's SA concert. Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

