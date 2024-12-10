Tyla's Joburg concert became the talk of social media after a video surfaced showing fans almost fighting during the event

Concert-goers shared mixed reactions, with most praising the show but highlighting the brief altercation shared on TikTok

Social media users reacted humorously to the drama, joking about the incident while applauding Tyla's outstanding performance

There was drama at Tyla's Johannesburg concert after fans got on each other's nerves. A video showing the moment some Tygas exchanged words has surfaced on social media.

A video of a fight at Tyla’s Johannesburg concert is trending online. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP

Tyla's fans fight at Joburg concert

Tyla is still the talk of the town after delivering two show-stopping concerts in South Africa. The Grammy winner's SA tour started with a bang in the Mother City and then to Joburg, where fans came out in numbers to watch her live.

Although social media is awash with positive reviews from fans, others had a different encounter. A clip shared on TikTok by @p1cklesandfr1es shows the moment two concert-goers almost exchanged blows. The post's caption read:

"Besides this situation, the concert was amazing. The people were all nice and had a vibe; Tyla did her thing and did so well!! What a night 💗"

Fans react to video showing drama at Tyla's concert

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to the trending video. Many wanted to know what caused the altercation.

@Lu said:

"I remember this, was standing right next to it 🤣🤣 not us shouting “secuuuuurityyy”🤣"

@Jess🤍🇨🇩🤗|| John 14:1🫶 wrote:

"The transition from the fighting to ‘’Tylaaaaa we wannnaaaa partyyyy’’ is so funny😭"

@T added:

"ai? i’d never let someone scream in my face like that boy😭"

@BIG C commented:

"the tigers being real tigers 😭"

@Bree 🥀 noted:

"This is exactly why I do concerts where everyone has an allocated seat."

Tyla's lukewarm performance fails to impress

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a video of South African singer Tyla performing has left a sour taste in fans' mouths. Many noted how tired and bored the Water singer looked on stage.

Tyla is known for her energetic performances and dance moves, which have gone viral on social media. However, the star failed to impress fans when she recently took the stage.

