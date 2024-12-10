A Modimolle wedding took a wild turn when lightning struck while the pastor was praying for the couple

The intense moment was captured on video, which racked up over 700k TikTok views in just one day

Mzansi people are stunned, and some are convinced that the sudden lightning has a deeper meaning

A wedding in Modimolle just became the talk of the town! During a heartfelt prayer, lightning struck so close to the couple that guests were on edge.

Keeping evil spirits away with prayer

The pastor had his hands on the couple, and suddenly, bam! A lightning bolt lit up the sky, making everyone gasp. But guess what? The scared guests urged the pastor to keep praying! Perhaps to keep evil spirits away!

Wedding video goes TikTok viral

The frightening video was posted on the TikTok account @fortunate_dolly and blew up overnight with over 40,000 likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

In true Mzansi fashion, netizens are diving deep into a debate. Some are convinced that the lightning strike was more than just a random event, hinting at ominous signs or spiritual messages.

See some comments below:

@Leebonza stated:

"Never allow anyone to put their hands on your head when praying for you."

@NtateRakhunwane310 posted:

"Moruti o tshabang lightning. 🚩🚩😂 😂"

@Aloe-one wrote:

"For this to happen at my ex's wedding next week. 🕯️🕯️🕯️🥺"

@blackbeauty mentioned:

"The guy with the black jacket why is he acting strange after lighting? No, no, no."

@saxoon0 joked:

"Camera man you are promoted. 😂📸"

@MaphiriVuledzani said:

"And then someone says boloi doesn’t exist. 😂😂"

@SejaMelotte commented:

"Even the pastor is scared. 😭😭"

@relebohile_77 added:

"It's giving either witchcraft or ancestors sending a warning. Something is off about this wedding."

@tebogo_13 highlighted:

"The problem started when he blessed them with cars and jobs."

Memorable viral weddings that captivated Mzansi

During her wedding ceremony, a bride delivered a heartfelt prayer that moved Mzansi people deeply.

A woman’s unique black-themed wedding left South Africans who thought it was a funeral astonished.

A bride’s puzzled expressions during her wedding sparked widespread speculation and curiosity on social video.

