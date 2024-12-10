A Xhosa man shared a heartwarming video displaying his girlfriend’s full village life experience

The gorgeous woman is seen embracing every moment while bonding with him and his family

The wholesome clip quickly went viral with over 1.2 million views and left Mzansi people swooning

Visuals of a couple in the village warmed hearts. Image: @khanyagoqwana

Source: TikTok

Oh, to be young and in love! As the holidays kick in, one Xhosa guy took his girlfriend back home to the village.

Woman's cultural immersion captured

He posted a video of his bae fully immersing herself in rural life. From waking up super early, to eating on mogodu, and even helping elders cook on an open fire.

The young lady even said a few words in Xhosa. She had no issue fitting in, even though it seems like they come from completely different backgrounds.

Couple's video goes TikTok viral

The clip posted on the TikTok account @khanyagoqwana became a viral sensation with 93,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

People are raving about how she’s immersing herself in his culture and embracing the village lifestyle.

See some comments below:

@mbekezelikubhekacy5 joked:

"Awusi plug bafo safa imali yekhanda."

@TheRoad wrote:

"Our very own Siya Kolisi. 🔥🔥🔥❤️"

@YolaCleopatra commented:

"I’m Xhosa and she is doing better than me tbh. 😭😭"

@user77990788831880 posted:

"EMalalini-Laliz, yhoooo at least she can bear the scent of ulusu. To some it’s terrible!"

@tsabengs stated:

"Girl you are brave. 🥰 I can never!"

@PharoahPoints mentioned:

"I'm not happy with the state of RSA right now, but times like these make me love my country even more. ☺️😄😊"

@KingsleyJabuMsiman stated:

"This young woman sincerely loves you. She loves you with her whole heart. Please don't mess up!"

@JamaMalingo added:

"Wishing you a successful and everlasting union! ❤"

Village stories that went viral on social media

A varsity student shared his tough experience of moving back to the village, only to discover a broken pit toilet.

In a heartwarming video, a generous man delivered a brand-new car to his fiancée, while excited villagers cheered.

A viral TikTok video captures a heated argument between a bride and groom before their village wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News