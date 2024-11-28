A TikTok video of a vehicle delivery to a wife-to-be had the whole village buzzing with excitement

The grand gesture, complete with a cheering crowd, left people talking about love goals on the platform

TikTokkers swooned over the clip, with some ladies manifesting their own romantic husbands

A man’s grand gesture for his fiancée had onlookers cheering. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @bucie573/TikTok

Source: UGC

When it comes to romantic gestures, this Mzansi man just set the bar sky-high! A video shows the moment he delivered a brand-new car to his fiancée, and the whole village turned up to celebrate.

Onlookers cheer for car delivery

The car arrived in style, perched on the back of a delivery truck as it rolled into the village. Onlookers were hyped, cheering as the vehicle was directed to the lucky lady’s home.

Video of generous gift goes TikTok viral

The vibe was so lit it had TikTok buzzing. The clip posted on the account @bucie573 clocked over 2.5 million views, and it’s easy to see why.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

The comments section is filled with Mzansi people gushing about the romantic move.

See a few reactions below:

@Dejaymoh said:

"May we bring this home to our parents when they're still alive."

@thabisilemchunu8 stated:

"Congratulations to a bride-to-be, akwandele bani. You are blessed indeed. 👏👏"

@Mkhonto989 commented:

"May this kind of a husband locate me. 🙏"

@monatewakebolela posted:

"Wa bona batho o rata show off."

@ClaudeHutchinson wrote:

"It's not the woman who is lucky. It's the man who is lucky to have a woman that loves you so you will spoil her unconditionally."

@Tasha shared:

"I want such a husband."

@matsuso30 mentioned:

"A man will do everything for his wife to make her happy when the wife respects her husband."

@LeroyWallace added:

"Part two please."

Man buys his wife a brand-new car

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a woman was filled with tears of joy after her husband got her a brand-new BMW on her wedding day, which was also on her birthday.

The emotional video made its way to TikTok after it was shared by the woman's relative under the user handle @magolihlogi. It received 2.8M views, 243 likes, and 5.1K comments.

Source: Briefly News