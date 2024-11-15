A lady in Mzansi surprised her boo thang with a romantic setup in a video-making round on social media

The hun's grand gesture left many people in awe and captured the attention of South Africans

Netizens loved the stunner's content as they headed to the comments section with compliments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A Mzansi woman went above and beyond for her man, and the romantic gesture left SA in their feelings.

A lady flexed how she surprised her husband with a romantic setup in a TikTok video. Image: @mma.lesego.xolie

Source: TikTok

Woman surprises her bae with a romantic setup

The thoughtful hun posted a video on TikTok, giving viewers a glimpse into her date night with her man.

@mma.lesego.xolie showed how she transformed her living room into a romantic setup, following a red and white theme. She placed fruits, juice, wine, Debonairs pizza, and more on the table.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

When the gent arrived at the house, he was surprised by what he found and began to smile. A little boy followed him into the house, causing online users to scream with laughter as he grabbed the juice, marking his territory.

Take a look at the heartwarming video below:

SA cheers on the woman for her grand gesture

The online community was touched as they flooded the comments section, gushing over the sweet gesture displayed by the lady in the TikTok video.

Ole.Molf was amused:

"Cocomelon already marking the juice."

Mama Leago shared:

"I did this last year for my man. The way he was happy. He didn't even eat athi sushi school. He was happy."

Kwazi wrote:

"This is beautiful."

Fumza gushed over the gesture, saying:

"That's love, is very beautiful."

Godfrey Thabang commented:

"Wow, so lovely."

Dibakazi wrote:

"It's the thought that counts."

Woman shows cute birthday surprise for bae

Briefly News previously reported that a warm-hearted babe had Mzansi singles wishing to find partners after flexing a touching birthday surprise she prepared for her boyfriend.

The woman shared a video clip on TikTok's video streaming platform under her user handle @natasha_m021, attracting almost 120K views. The video shows @natasha_m021 opening a flip file with colourful pages. Each page has money ranging from R20 to R100 and a message for the 24-year-old boyfriend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News