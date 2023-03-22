A Joburg granny had people puzzling at a funeral when she started dropping some lit dance moves

TikTok user @savage_queen465 shared the clip showing the gogo grooving like it was Friday night

Mzansi people couldn’t help but laugh and drop hilarious suggestions as to why this happened

One gogo was on her own mission at a funeral, grooving as if it were a Friday night. Bystanders couldn’t understand what was going on, but the people of Mzansi were here for it.

A video was shared showing the gogo grooving like it was Friday night. Image: TikTok /@savage_queen465

Source: TikTok

Some do not want people to be sad when they pass, they would rather celebrate their life and be happy for what had been. It looks like this old woman was giving the deceased a lekker sendoff filled with good vibes.

TikTok video shows gogo dancing at a funeral

A video was captured of an old lady who was grooving hard at a funeral. TikTok user @savage_queen465 shared the clip, laughing at the jive this elderly woman was serving.

Take a look:

Mzansi people busted in the comments, dropping jokes on the old woman’s funeral groove

While this is not typically what you see at a funeral, people weren’t mad. Some said this is what happens when you attend the funeral of an ex lol they had no chill!

Read some of the hilarious comments:

@YvonneManina said:

“I thought ke MaDlamini”

@Ndiwashu0421 said:

“I don't see me deleting TikTok soon I rather make loan to buy data ”

@Fezimey said:

“me at my baby daddy's funeral.”

@Asa said:

“Me at my ex's funeral.”

@JOLIEJOELLE said:

“When your mission was successful.”

