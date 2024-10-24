A viral video on TikTok upset many after watching footage of men expressing hate for their brides

The ladies acted cool in all of the clips while their partners trolled them in front of their honourable wedding guests

Social media users were not happy with the way they guys handled themselves on one of their life's most significant occasions

A page that documents wedding content on TikTok had many social media users pressed after posting a video.

A compilation video of mean husbands upset social media users on TikTok. Image: @Pancake Pictures/@Jupiterimages

Source: Getty Images

The creator compiled footage of men expressing hate for the brides on their wedding day in front of their guests.

Men expressing hate for brides

Marriage is understood to be a union between two souls who love each other unconditionally. In the olden days, women got married for security, and the elders would put together an arranged marriage to ensure their bloodlines lay in good hands.

In the modern world, people get married for different reasons, but women have grown to be independent and can now fend for themselves without having to be stuck with men they do not like. Recently, a woman walked away from her fiancé after waiting four hours for him to show up at their wedding venue.

South Africans and other social media users were boggled and upset by a compilation video that showed nonchalant men hating on their brides. The gents purposely trolled their new wives in front of their wedding guests.

One chap shoved his woman's face into their wedding cake; another made his lady jump in the pool while still wearing her white dress.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to men hating their brides

Social media users were upset after a video of newly wedded men trolling their wives:

@katy.kaboom announced:

"Men are the worst."

@シカイナhoped:

"May this love will never find me."

@BROWN SUGA noticed:

"It's the way he turned away his face when she was about to kiss him. May that love never find me."

@Pertu confessed:

"This just broke my heart."

@Princesska✨Dianka was confused:

"Why would they propose then ?"

@Hindou🥥 commented:

"I would get a divorce immediately. Yes, I like playing around, but don't you dare make fun of me on my wedding day."

@🍒prayed:

"God, let me see red flags before I get married."

@lana pointed out:

"The fact that they're all smiling even though they're embarrassed."

@khaimeraAnt cried:

"Some men don't get it. Some men simply don't care."

@. shared what she would do:

"All of these would end up with me eating the wedding cake alone in my apartment with my lawyer."

@Elizabeth shared:

"This video is so painful. In all the moments when these women deserved to feel truly loved and happy."

