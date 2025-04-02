The Way Ngingakhona reality TV star Inno Matitjane's transformation has been a major topic of discussion online

A video of the star's transformation caused a massive debate on social media, with people relaying their different opinions

Just recently, Inno revealed his decision to backtrack from transforming to a woman, as he has accepted God

Inno Matitjane's video has sparked a debate online. Image: innomatijane

A video of The Way Ngingakhona reality TV star Inno Matitjane has circulated on X. This comes after he decided to change his ways and dedicate himself to living a life serving God.

Inno before and after accepting God

In a X video posted by X account @yabaleftonline, it shows Inno Matitjane before he accepted God and decided to live a life where he transformed into a woman. The video, titled "Man compares what life was without God vs now," also shows Inno after he ditched the weaves and skirts to become a man again.

The video makes it seem that this is how a person lives after they accept God into their lives.'

Netizens debate Inno's video and body transformation

People online had so much to say about Inno's decision not to continue living his life as a woman.

@Dailygistz observed:

"That last frame. Be like the water spirit never commot totally."

@LaceVine replied:

"Some things never change."

@Frankie_funkkky asked:

"Em still never change. But who am I to judge?"

@justkency replied:

"It seems Agege didn't pay and quickly reverse mission."

@realaspirin shared:

"Abi he tasted the right one, and he saw the difference."

@kvnqobi said:

"I have so many questions."

@dfwdreamx laughed:

"I can’t spot much difference, just that he didn’t wear a wig on the second part. Mehnnn."

Inno Matitjane on accepting God

As he gears for the return of his reality TV show, Innocent 'Inno' Matijane opened up about his spiritual journey and finding God, and why he decided to live the way he lives now.

Inno said to TshisaLIVE that he took some time away because he needed to regroup.

"I needed to regroup, stop giving so much of myself to social media, take a bit of time to detox and find out who I am outside of the industry," he told the news publication.

He got rid of social media and the entertainment industry for a while which brought so many things into perspective.

He said he is still confused and that it is not merely a feeling but a phase. He also shared with Briefly News at the time when he took hormone medication that there were many things influencing his decision.

"The most challenging part of my decision to transition was the fear I had, I was mostly fearful, fearful of how it would affect my spiritual journey, my family, my belief system, fear of the unkind society, and fear of the journey of transitioning generally," he said at the time.

