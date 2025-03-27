Renowned musician Vusi Nova posted a picture of himself with a lady's hands around his neck and a visible diamond ring

The lady also shared the same picture with a cryptic caption that further fuelled speculation that Vusi Nova had gotten married

Netizens reacted to the picture with confusion and excitement over Vusi Nova's potential marriage

Vusi Nova and a mystery woman fuelled rumours they'd gotten married. Image: ApheleleJody/Instagram, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Seasoned musician Vusi Nova keeps his love life under wraps. A recent picture of the musician has left South Africans with more questions than answers.

Vusi Nova sparks wedding rumours

The Ndikuthandile singer took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of himself with his back to the camera and a woman’s hands around his neck. Keen-eyed social media users noticed a diamond-encrusted wedding band on the woman’s left ring finger. Vusi Nova posted the picture with the caption:

“Love is beautiful…”

Earlier, the woman in the picture, snobwithablog, had shared the same picture with the caption:

“Save the date”

In the comments, Vusi Nova had congratulated the content creator, saying:

“Beautiful image! So happy for you mntase❤️”

In the comments section, other netizens congratulated her.

Netizens react to Vusi Nova's wedding photo

Meanwhile, under Vusi Nova’s post, netizens were convinced he had gotten married in a private wedding ceremony. Others speculated that the picture was from an upcoming music video, while several questioned Vusi Nova’s sexuality.

Here are some of the comments:

tia_duu questioned:

“Guys, why are you all so bothered by his sexuality? 😳😳Hayini nina and the audacity to write the things some of you have written here? 😳😳🙊🙊”

Bukekageju confessed:

“No one confuses me like Vusi. For one minute, I think he's playing for the other team. The next thing ubona isandla sikamakoti😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥”

zandie_zazah asked:

“It's a music video, right? 😂”

confidence1659 declared:

“I always knew how straight he is. I’m so heartbroken. I thought he was my husband, yet happy at the same time. You deserve it, Vusi. All the best papie 🔥❤️🔥😍🔥❤️🔥”

anita_assy_mbotshwa remarked:

“Why am I so emotional ❤️❤️ Love is a soothing feeling and it's way too beautiful ❤️❤️”

Vusi Nova talks about his sexuality

This isn't the first time Vusi Nova's sexuality has been thrust into the spotlight. In February 2017, Vusi Nova spoke to TshisaLive about his sexuality.

He told the publication that he was initially unfazed by the rumours that he is gay, but it started to get to him around 2014 when blogs started publishing false news.

Several netizens questioned Vusi Nova's after he shared a picture with a mystery woman. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

One report mentioned that he had gone to an island with his boyfriend and got married. From that moment onwards, Vusi Nova decided to be guarded about his love life.

“I got to the point where I don’t feel like I need to explain to people who I am dating or why I am dating that person. I am not going to entertain it and say I am gay or I am straight because I don’t feel it has anything to do with anyone‚” Vusi explained.

