An old photo of popular South African media personality Sol Phenduka was reshared on social media

The Kaya FM presenter competed in the first season of the popular reality TV series Big Brother Mzansi and had an impressive run

Netizens were left rolling with laughter and shared memories of the time Sol Phenduka was on the reality TV show

Sol Phenduka laughed at an old picture of himself in 'Big Brother Mzansi'. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, solphenduka

Many might not know that Sol Phenduka is a Big Brother Mzansi alumnus. A throwback picture of the popular radio presenter in the Big Brother Mzansi house has left him and other netizens rolling on the floor with laughter.

Sol Phenduka's throwback photo leaves him in stitches

Sol Phenduka competed in the first season of Big Brother Mzansi. The Kaya 959 presenter’s run in Big Brother Mzansi Secrets Edition was impressive and finished 5th. Social media user @Bongani_khowa07 shared a throwback picture of a younger and slimmer Sol Phenduka with a mohawk in the Big Brother Mzansi Season 1 house. The post was captioned:

“I still don't believe that this is Sol Phenduka😅😅😅😅”

In a light-hearted response, the Diqabang hitmaker remarked that he also couldn’t believe it was him and added laughing emojis.

“I also don't believe it 😂😂😂😂”

Fans react to Sol Phenduka's throwback photo

In the comments section, netizens erupted with hilarious reactions. Others pointed out Sol Phenduka's remarkable transformation.

Here are some of the comments:

@UncleG0202 queried:

“It would be interesting to know how many of your Big Brother housemates you are still in contact with today, bro?”

@IamthabangK joked:

“The shades and the mohawk. You look like a lawyer who's representing couples to get their child back from the law😭😂😂”

@DumoMelaphi reminisced:

“I wonder wayaphi uThando I was supporting her in this season. I remember she was given a 200K offer to leave the show, and he pressed the buzzer later into endandi angry yona imagine R200 at that time was really imali enjenge Mali.”

@THendrix777 said:

“Even your complexion bra. It’s like they bathed you in the juices of money.”

@Yvonne_Less laughed:

“😂🤣😂this is one of those pics where you deny yourself. I have one that I don't want anyone to see, and my siblings always threaten me with it 🤣”

Netizens laughed at Sol Phenduka’s throwback picture. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Sol Phenduka hits the gym

Sol Phenduka is among many local celebrities who declared their commitment to fitness in 2025 and to putting their best foot forward.

In February, the Kaya 959 presenter shared a video at the gym during an intense weight-lifting session, and he went hard, lifting 100 kg (including the bar).

The music producer, who is also one-third of Podcast and Chill, shared a video of himself doing bench press lifting as his trainer/ videographer counts in the background.

Sol Phenduka slammed for having his friends' wives' numbers

In other news, Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka raised eyebrows after revealing that he has his friends' partners' phone numbers.

The radio personality showed followers how he saves the contacts, and many wondered why he had them in the first place. Netizens gave Sol a bombastic side eye and cautioned him about building friendships with his buddies' partners.

