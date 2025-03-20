Shaka iLembe Season 2 is highly anticipated, with Wiseman Mncube exciting fans by sharing a striking poster for the upcoming show

Social media users praised Mncube’s acting, admitting they love to hate his character, proving his exceptional performance

The award-winning drama series, produced by Bomb Productions, made history at the SAFTAs with 12 wins and broke DSTV records with 3.6 million views in 2023

South Africans are counting down to the premiere of the highly anticipated Shaka Illembe Season 2 and the cast members are sharing exciting teasers. Briefly Award winner Wiseman Mncube recently shared an eye-catching poster for the upcoming season.

Wiseman Mncube excited fans with his 'Shaka iLembe' Season 2 poster. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Wiseman Mncube shares Shaka iLembe picture

Mark your calendars, Shaka iLembe Season 2 is coming and the show is promising to bring all the heat. Many have been talking about the new show after the first season made headlines and bagged several awards.

One of the cast members Wiseman Mncube sparked excitement among his fans when he shared an epic picture from Shaka iLembe. He captioned the post:

"Zwide kaLanga @mzansimagic @bomb_productions #shakailembes2"

Fans respond to Wiseman Mncube's post

Social media users can't wait for Shaka iLembe Season 2 to premiere. Many admitted that they hated Wiseman Mncube's character on the show, but that only shows that he is nailing the role.

@RamaphiriMpho commented:

"The way this character makes me angry. It means he is delivering like nobody's business and he is good at what he does."

@Zakes_12 wrote:

"Was Shaka always an angry person? They always depict him as angry."

@MiccaSefake said:

"With the rate of killings in Shaka Ilembe I'm surprised the cast is still intact..."

@ChrisEcxel102 commented:

"Wow! Dope poster 🤟🏽"

@Freexul added:

"Uyiqhawe nkunzi, kodwa insuku zakho zibaliwe. Uyeza uSgidi - you are the best kodwa in what you do 🤌"

'Shaka iLembe' viewers can't wait for Season 2 after Wiseman Mncube's post. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Shaka iLembe

Shaka iLembe is one of South Africa's biggest drama series. The show produced by Bomb Productions re-tells the story of King Shaka.

The star-studded show featuring top actors and actresses like Nomzamo Mbatha, Lemogang Tsipa, Thembinkosi Mthembu and Dawn Thandeka King made history as the most awarded drama series in South Africa at the SAFTAs. The show won 12 awards at the glamourous awards ceremony.

Shaka also smashed DSTV records when it premiered in 2023. The show scooped 3.6 million views on the platform.

Wiseman Mncube opens up about new Netflix role

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that not so long ago the world's leading streaming entertainment service Netflix officially announced on social media that they will be bringing in a fresh, new, local drama series GO! Netflix SA also dropped the trailer of the new, local drama series, which actor Wiseman Mncube is a part of on Thursday, 13 March 2025 on their Instagram page.

Catching up with Briefly News journalist Mbali Tebele during an exclusive press junket, the award-winning star opened up about his character Shuffle on the show.

