South African award-winning actor Wiseman Mncube recently bagged a new role in Netflix's upcoming local drama series GO!

Catching up with Briefly News, the star exclusively shared what his character in the show is all about

Wiseman also mentioned that he had an amazing time shooting this series with the industry's most talented stars

Actor Wiseman Mncube bagged a new role in Netflix's upcoming local drama series 'GO!'

Not so long ago the world's leading streaming entertainment service Netflix officially announced on social media that they will be bringing in a fresh new local drama series GO!

Netflix SA also dropped the trailer of the new local drama series, which actor Wiseman Mncube is a part of on Thursday, 13 March 2025 on their Instagram page.

Wiseman Mncube talks about his new role Shuffle

Catching up with Briefly News journalist Mbali Tebele during an exclusive press junket, the award-winning star opened up about his character Shuffle on the show.

He said:

"Shuffle's character on the new drama series is a criminal brother to Siya 'Bolt' Gumede, who is the main act, who takes care of the household and the family, which is his younger brother and their sickly mother, who is played by the lovely Mam'Thandeka Dawn King.

"Shuffle also takes care of his younger brother in all aspects and Bolt also sees his brother's effort, though Shuffle is a well-known feared criminal on show, he makes sure that is younger brother doesn't get to see that bad side of him."

Wiseman opens up about lead act Thandolwethu Zondi

Though it was Thandolwethu Zondi's first time acting on a big show like this one as the lead act (Siya 'Bolt' Gumede), Wiseman Mncube praised the young star's talent and ability to have led a cast of veteran actors such as Vusi Kunene, Katlego Danke and Thandeka Dawn King.

He said:

"It has been wonderful working with the production and Thando also since it was his first time in such a big production and I always tell him this because I have been now working with him in other productions, he's just coming up like a gun. You know a funny thing, this that you wouldn't even say it was his first time leading a cast of talented actors.

"Another thing is that I have always told him to be himself to succeed portraying a character, because I also believe that when you stay true to yourself you will always succeed in what you do."

Actor Wiseman Mncube played the character of Shuffle on 'GO!.'

