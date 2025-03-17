Glen Gabela, known for playing Shaka Zulu in Shaka , is struggling financially after his Uzalo contract was cut short, leading to the loss of his car, apartment, and frozen bank accounts

The actor, who starred in Yizo Yizo and My Brother's Keeper, now survives on a social grant and is struggling to support his daughter

Other South African stars like former Generations actor Carlo Radebe and Tsotsi actress Sindi Khambule have also faced financial hardships, with Radebe experiencing homelessness and Khambule allegedly living on the streets

South African actor Glen Gabela, popular for playing the iconic Zulu King Shaka Zulu in the award-winning television miniseries Shaka, is reportedly struggling to make ends meet. The star has opened up about his financial woes.

‘Shaka’ star Glen Gabela is reportedly going through financial problems. Image: @uzalo_sabc1 and @ezweninewssa

Source: UGC

Glen Gabela talks about his financial troubles

Popular actor Glen Galeba has joined the list of artists who have opened up about their financial struggles. The star, who has been featured in several productions like Doubt, Erfsonders, Hopeville, Yizo Yizo, and My Brothers's Keeper, revealed that he is going through a rough patch.

According to ZiMoja, Glen Gabela said things took a turn for the worse when his contract with Uzalo was cut short after being promised a permanent position. The actor revealed that with no stable source of income, he lost his car, and apartment and had to survive on the social grant.

"My bank froze all of my accounts. My car was repossessed, and my apartment was locked."

Gabela also revealed that he is struggling to provide for his daughter, and it has created tension between him and his daughter.

Popular actor Glen Gabela is allegedly struggling financially. Image: @GezindabaZA

Source: Twitter

South African artists who went bankrupt

The South African entertainment industry might be thriving and growing rapidly, but there are many who are finding it difficult to make a living from it. Several popular stars have opened up about struggling financially over the past few years.

Former Generations actor Carlo Radebe made headlines when he revealed that he was homeless and struggling to survive after failing to secure gigs. The star also revealed how friends and colleagues deserted him when life was hard for him.

In addition, veteran actress Sindi Khambule, who starred in top productions such as Tsotsi and Zone 14, is allegedly living on the streets. Khambule, who also made headlines for her romantic relationship with the late musician Brenda Fassie, insisted that she was okay despite fans raising concerns.

Brenda Ngxoli sets sights on new beginnings after receiving help

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Brenda Ngxoli is officially starting 2025 on a good note and with new management after all the drama she has been through!

From having her life turned upside down by her family to having it take a complete 180 and things finally looking up for her, Brenda Ngxoli is now ready for new beginnings. The former The Queen actress opened up about her troubles with her toxic family members and received an outpouring of love and support from her fans and colleagues like Somizi Mhlongo and Connie Ferguson.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News