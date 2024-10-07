Sindi Khambule, former actress and Brenda Fassie's ex-partner has dismissed reports claiming she is financially struggling after a viral video

Khambule clarified she doesn't need help despite concerns from fans, saying she is simply going through her journey

Known for her roles in Zone 14, Yizo Yizo, and Tsotsi, Khambule is now reportedly making a living by selling second-hand clothes

Veteran actress Sindi Khambule has rubbished reports that she is down and out after her viral video. The former actress, who rose to fame for dating the legendary Brenda Fassie, made headlines after reports that she was struggling to make ends meet.

Sindi Khambule says she doesn't need help

Sindi Khambule has set the record straight about her financial situation. The former actress and socialite's name popped up on social media and various news platforms when she was captured roaming the streets of Johannesburg.

The star spoke about how she used to earn R52K per month in her heyday. Many felt sorry for her and even wanted to donate some money to assist her. According to ZiMoja, Khambule said she was not poor and did not need assistance from well-wishers.

"I don't need any help. I'm not poor- I am just going through my journey. God bless you all."

One of Khambule's friends also noted that she is surviving by selling her second-hand clothes.

What is Sindi Khambule famous for?

Sindi Khambule is one of Mzansi's most famous actresses. The star has starred in several top productions, including Zone 14, Yizo Yizo, and the internationally acclaimed Tsotsi.

Khambule also became popular for her scandalous relationship with the late Brenda "MaBrr" Fassie. The two shocked the world when they made their relationship public at the time.

Former Generations star Carlo Radebe allegedly broke and homeless

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South African actor Carlo Radebe is trending on social media following the reports that he is struggling to make ends meet. Per the reports, Radebe has been struggling to secure acting gigs and is currently homeless.

We may recognise his face from some of the most famous films and soapies in Mzansi, but Carlo Radebe is allegedly living like a destitute. The famous actor has graced our TV screens in productions like Generations, Ashes to Ashes, Isibaya, 7de Laan, How To Steal Two Million and more.

