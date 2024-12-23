Pearl Thusi revealed on her reality TV show that Okuhle, who is under her legal guardianship, no longer lives with her because she preferred being closer to her grandmother, cousins, and biological parents

Fans praised Pearl for her honesty but speculated that her biological daughter Thando's discomfort might have influenced Okuhle's departure

Social media reactions highlighted Okuhle's challenges in Johannesburg, with many agreeing she is now in a better environment

Pearl Thusi has answered fans' burning questions about her daughter Okuhle. Fans noticed how she no longer posts pictures and videos with Okuhle.

Pearl Thusi has opened up about why she no longer lives with Okuhle. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi reveals why she no longer lives with Okuhle

Pearl Thusi has been praised for her honesty in her reality TV show. The star gives fans a front-row seat in her life as she navigates motherhood, her career and her family.

The Queen Sono star recently ventured into DJing and music and has been criticised for her DJ skills. Many have accused her of forcing things.

While fans enjoy watching Pearl and Thando's relationship, many have noticed how Okuhle is not in pictures or videos. The actress set the record straight during her reality TV show episode. She said:

"Okuhle is legally under my guardianship, but she is not my child alone. It became apparent that Okuhle was not happy in Johannesburg and she wanted to be closer to her grandmother, cousins and biological parents."

Fans react to Pearl Thusi's video

Social media users shared their thoughts on the video. Many applauded Pearl for talking about her relationship with Okuhle. Others blamed the actress' biological daughter Thando for Okuhle leaving.

@SphokaziM said:

"Pearl really tried with Okuhle but Thando wasn’t having it."

@user7351455953038 commented:

"Joburg was too much for Okunhle; I remember her being tense on DJ Zinhle's reality show."

@Sasha added:

Pearl wanted Okuhle, but I think her daughter was against it. Honestly, it's best for the child to be with people who she feels safe with. I have a cousin whose Thando ended up leaving."

@K To The Second Letter said:

"Thando didn't like Okuhle I guess that's why the poor girl moved."

Pearl Thusi gets candid about her love life

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi has paused the dating scene for now. The celebrated actress, TV presenter, DJ and reality TV star opened up about her love life.

Pearl Thusi has had an interesting dating life. The media personality has dated local and international stars, including Serge Ibaka, Walter Mokoena and Robert Marawa.

Source: Briefly News