Pearl Thusi has a reality TV show, The Real Black Pearl , on BET, and her daughter Thando Mokeona made an appearance

The media personality and her teenage daughter had a heart-to-heart as well as some bonding time together

Mzansi said the actress did an amazing job in raising Thando Mokoena, and they gave her flowers

Pearl Thusi's relationship with her teenage daughter Thando Mokoena had fans buzzing. Image: Jerod Harris via Getty Images/@thando_mokoena on Instagram

Pearl Thusi and Thando Mokoena bond on reality show

Mzansi was left swooning after a clip from Pearl Thusi's BET Africa reality TV show, The Real Black Pearl, was shared online. In the episode, Pearl and her daughter, Thandolwethu Mokoena, had a heart-to-heart.

They also went out for a bonding session. The episode highlighted the mother-daughter duo's close relationship.

The video was posted by @Musa_Khawula on X (Twitter) with the caption:

"A look at Pearl Thusi's relationship with her daughter Thando Mokoena."

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi shows love to Thando Mokoena

Thando stole people's hearts with her confidence and the manner in which she carries herself. Netizens even gave Pearl Thusi flowers for the wonderful job she did in raising her.

@Politicalpotion said:

"She speaks better than her mother."

@Thando697 said:

"Thando is very pretty."

@Bongs_85 asked:

"Am I the only person who liked this interaction?"

@tee_makota gushed:

"Thando is so beautiful omg the hair🥰"

@Temosho_ argued:

"It's not giving."

@ZenSivW said:

"She has grown so much uThando and uyathetha yho but she sounds very confident I love it ❤️"

@condokay gushed:

"They are so beautiful 🥰"

@I_Madara_Uchiha laughed:

"The kid is funny😂😂😂"is that an ancient thing" ha ha ha."

@MxolisiMkhizeh exclaimed:

"She should have never! She has nothing to offer. When is this conversation going to end? What a waste of time!"

