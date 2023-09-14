Pearl Thusi was swooning over her first child with SABC sports presenter Walter Mokoena

Thando Mokoena turns 16, and her mother posted the most adorable tribute with pictures from her younger years

Her followers gushed over Thando and her beauty, with praises and birthday wishes pouring in from industry friends and family

Pearl Thusi is celebrating her and sport's anchor Walter Mokoena's daughter, Thando Mokoena's 16th birthday. Images: @thando_mokoena, @pearlthusi

The Queen Sono actress Pearl Thusi is one proud mama as her baby girl is not so little anymore as she turns 16 years old on 14 September. She shares her daughter, Thando Mokoena, with SABC sportscaster, Walter Mokoena.

Pearl Thusi sends Thando a 16th birthday tribute

The yummy mummy took to her social media to celebrate her baby's birthday by penning a sweet note accompanied by 10 cute photographs from her early stages of life. This is what she said:

"How is it possible that my little human is 16 years old? Happy Birthday my love. I'm so proud of the young lady you're becoming. I'm so proud that you call me, out of all the women in the world, mother. And I couldn't be more grateful to God that I have the honour of calling you my daughter."

Check out Pearl's post below:

Netizens wish Thando Mokoena a happy 16th birthday

Her mother's followers flooded the comments section of the tribute with well-wishes, wishing the young lady an awesome, sweet 16:

@Lynnforbesza said:

"So special, happy birthday Thando. Congratulations mommy."

@Natasha_Thahane found a fellow Virgo:

"September Baby! Happy Birthday, Thando."

@Nandi_Madida wished:

"Happy birthday beautiful!"

@Sbahle_Mpisane commented:

"Happy birthday nana."

@kidxsa said:

"Happy Birthday to the young lady."

@Mad_sabelo had a wish:

"English accent kaThando Jizasi, she beeeen twanging akyona intoyamanje yerrrrr. How I wish to have enough money to send my daughter those kinds of school."

@Phuphogumedek praised mom:

"Happy birthday T. You raised such a respectful and cool young lady, Pearl. Well done."

@Jenniferbala wished:

"Happy Birthday @thando__mokoena Wishing you a beautiful and blessed day. I hope you have loads of fun celebrating your 16th! Much love."

@Sibaatsea noticed:

"But her face hasn't changed at all! What a gorgeous girl."

@Therealzickie complimented:

"Thee prettiest girl..They really do grow up fast. Happy birthday Thando!"

Thando Mokoena applauded for comforting Kairo Forbes

In another Briefly News report, the mini Pearl was complimented for her big sister instinct when she was seen taking care of Kairo Forbes during AKA's memorial service.

Thando's gentle acts of comfort caught social media user's attention, who in turn applauded their parents for instilling values of kindness and love despite their friendship drama.

