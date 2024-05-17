A comedian named Lesedi filmed a sketch of how the young and old will take advantage of private healthcare once the NHI Bill has been implemented

The bill will supposedly enable every South African to receive premium healthcare for free, which is something utterly foreign to the country

The hilarious clip has floored many netizens, leaving them defeated as one woman requested a BBL to make haters jealous

A TikTok comedian shared hilarious scenarios of how the less privileged will abuse the NHI Bill once implemented.

A TikTok comedian shared a hilarious and realistic skit of how people will abuse the NHI Bill once implemented. Image: @creatorlesedi

Source: TikTok

The comedian Lesedi, who goes by @creatorlesedi on TikTok, floored social media when he shared a sketch of how people will respond to private healthcare.

Cosmetic procedures galore

Lesedi showed us what the future holds once the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been implemented. He showed how skhothanes would demand gold teeth, how women would go on a BBL spree, and how the gogos would request new bones to feel more youthful.

Watch Lesedi’s witty video below:

Beauty before health with NHI privilege

The video has floored social media users, who found the sketch accurate because of current youth, wealth and beauty trends.

Instead of getting premium healthcare for serious medical issues, Lesedi’s characters use the free healthcare bill to achieve trendy cosmetic procedures.

NHI bill glory

Many netizens hopped on Lesedi’s comments section to mention how they would put the bill to good use.

@Nobantu Mavovo Mkhize shared that she won’t pass the chance to get the trending and worshipped body type:

“This is my chance to get a BBL.”

@sego_phant wants a weight lifted off her chest and said:

“Breast reduction surgery, here I come.”

@Keo Mavimbela379 confessed that South Africa is full of unserious peeps:

“In this country, we will die laughing.”

@Mathapelo is rather scared by what’s coming and said:

“This is so funny, but in reality, we are going to suffer.”

Ramaphosa signs disastrous bill

The NHI Bill has been making waves throughout South Africa. Briefly News recently reported on a South African medical student who took to social media to criticise the National Health Insurance Bill.

According to the SA government, the objective of the NHI is to provide free universal access to quality healthcare for all South Africans as enshrined in the Constitution, whether in public or private health facilities.

