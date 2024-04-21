Cyan Boujee was in the headlines following reports of her upcoming body modification that requires surgery

The influencer is well known for going under the knife for the sake of beauty, and Cyan Boujee will be doing it again

Many people shared their opinions after Cyan Boujee opened up about the procedure she will do and her plans for more

Cyan Boujee is getting another BBL. The 23-year-old South African media personality and DJ is often a hot topic because of her body, and she wants to keep working on it.

Cyan Boujee opened up about getting a 3rd BBL and she was honest about her plans. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee rose to popularity after going viral on social media because of her adventurous life. The latest update about how she will upgrade her body received varying reactions.

Cyan Boujee getting more plastic surgery

According to ZiMoja, Cyan Boujee will be getting a third BBL. NewYork Times reports that the procedure is notorious as one of the most dangerous plastic surgery procedures, but that does not stop Cyan.

The influencer told the publication that she is not sure when she will stop getting plastic surgery but that she will continue to do so until she's happy with her look. She said:

"It is what it is. I don't like lying to myself. I'm getting it on the first week of May. It might be my last, who knows?"

SA reacts to Cyan Boujee's BBL plans

Online users shared their savage takes on Cyan. People expressed their thoughts about her BBL goals.

@Emely20250269 said:

"Someone please tell Cyan, she is risking her life Now!"

@nyikonkuna87 wrote:

"If she's seeking perfection...she still has a long way to go."

@ElaninQ commented:

"Oh body dysmorphia when I catch you."

@InLoverzWeTrust remarked:

"I think plastic surgery is as addictive as getting a tattoo."

@Ihhashi_Turkei added:

"Nah she must just accept that she will not have the boat she wants or go on Ozempic or something angeke, under 25 and going on your third BBL."

