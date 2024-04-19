Boity Thulo's perfume, Pink Sapphire, faced scrutiny after its price dropped from R595 to R60, leading to rumours of its discontinuation

Boity confirmed the news on social media, acknowledging the business's failure and its permanent closure

Despite the setback, fans and celebrities praised Boity for her transparency and encouraged her to learn and grow from the experience

Boity Thulo was the talk of the town after pictures of her perfume Pink Sapphire going from R595 to R60 in a popular retail shop went viral on social media. The star addressed the issue and confirmed that her perfume was being discontinued.

Boity Thulo breaks silence on her perfume

South African rapper Boity Thulo has broken her silence after the news of the markdown on her perfume trended. The star seemed to confirm that the business had failed and was being shut down permanently.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Bakae rapper posted pictures of all her brands and responded to the backlash on social media. She wrote:

"Don’t be afraid to try. And never allow the fear of failure to cripple you. The dream was placed in your heart for a purpose. ❤️ It will eventually work out exactly the way it’s meant to. We are still learning. ✨ #fall9timesgetup10 #BabyStepsAreStillSteps #OwnYourThrone"

She added:

"Thank you so much for all the love, constructive feedback and advice. I appreciate it and you all very much! ❤️❤️❤️ we can only learn and grow from this point.'

Mzansi responds to Boity's motivational post

Boity's fans and fellow celebrities flooded her post with heartwarming comments. Many hailed the reality TV star for admitting that she failed. Many blamed her for failing to use her platform to promote her businesses.

@blue_mbombo said:

"You should be proud of yourself babe.❤️"

@ladydu_sa commented:

"We love you and are inspired sis "

@thembimabuza201 added:

"We should learn from DJ Zintle. That lady promotes her business like thez no tomorrow"

@paulie2614 noted:

"Don't sit back and rely on your name to sell....be involved and be active....this is the only reason your perfume failed."

@slungileshezi said:

"You can learn a thing or two from @djzinhle she a beast in promoting her things."

