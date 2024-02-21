Award-winning DJ Zinhle has hit back at the critics who called her out for not knowing how to cook

The DJ was outed by her daughter Kairo Forbes on a TikTok video, who shared that Zinhle only prepares breakfast for them

DJ Zinhle has even asked people to help teach her and Kairo Forbes how to cook in the comfort of their homes

DJ Zinhle faced backlash for her minimal cooking skills. This comes after Kairo Forbes's interview on TikTok, where she shared that her mother does not cook.

DJ Zinhle questioned why people are so pressed that she does not know how to cook. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Kairo throws Kairo under the bus

Kidfluencer Kairo Forbes said in a TikTok video that her mother, DJ Zinhle, cannot cook. Kairo could not answer the 'what is your favourite meal prepared by your mother' question because the DJ does not cook.

Kairo mentioned that DJ Zinhle is big on making eggs for breakfast, but that is as far as she can go.

"My mom doesn't cook for me. She likes to cook breakfast, eggs."

DJ Zinhle unbothered by critics

Africa's number one female DJ, DJ Zinhle, had previously addressed the critics who called her out for not knowing how to cook. A video of her speaking about this with her manager, Thabs, has gone viral amid the uproar.

In a previous episode of DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected, Zinhle shrugged and asked, "so what?"

"People just say things for the sake of attention. They do not say them because they believe those things. Surely I'm not the first person who cannot cook."

DJ Zinhle asks for cooking lessons

Following the mean comments, DJ Zinhle asked people to help teach her and Kairo Forbes how to cook.

"If you offer cooking lessons, let me know. I’d need to learn from the comfort of my own home, though. Kairo and I will learn together."

