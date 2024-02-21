DJ Zinhle received applause for her excellent mothering skills

This after the My Name Is hitmaker revealed that she stays up at night with Kairo Forbes to help her fall asleep

Mzansi showed love to Zinhle for being a caring mother to her daughter

Mzansi applauded DJ Zinhle after she opened up about her night-time routine with Kairo Forbes. Images: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle gave Mzansi a peep into the kind of mother she is. The DJ revealed that she stays up at night to help Kairo Forbes fall asleep, and was praised for being comforting, more especially after AKA's tragic passing.

DJ Zinhle shows her softer side with Kairo

DJ Zinhle left fans gushing after revealing her night-time routine with her firstborn, Kairo Forbes.

Taking to her Twitter (X), Zinhle asked followers at 4:47 AM why they were up. One user responded by saying they were getting ready for work and asked Zinhle why she was up so early, and she said:

"Kairo wakes up most nights, so I have to stay up with her till she falls asleep."

Previously, Zinhle revealed that comforting her daughter has been painful and difficult since the loss of her father:

"I feel helpless because I can’t help my child deal with the pain. Today feels as heavy as the day we lost him. God, please give us strength."

Mzansi shows love to DJ Zinhle

Despite having been trolled for not cooking for her kids, netizens agreed that Zinhle was a good mother:

ItsWendyChief comforted Zinhle:

"Ah, Zee, she'll be okay one day."

M2POWER3 said:

"Eish, the life of a parent."

Biejanka4 blessed Zinhle and Kairo:

"God blessed her with the best mom. Praying for your strength and hers."

mamtungwa_ wrote:

"It will get better with time."

Lorrain33339261 prayed for Kairo:

"May God be with her and heal her pain."

mdluli_la showed love to Zinhle:

"Sending you both lots of love!"

DJ Zinhle vows to learn to cook

In more DJ Zinhle updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ asking for cooking lessons from her followers.

This was after her daughter, Kairo, outed her for not cooking for her, and had social media buzzing.

Source: Briefly News