A video showing a South African mother walking the streets in the early hours of the morning has gone viral

According to the TikTok post, the mother had been looking for the culprits who attempted to break into her home

The video left several netizens concerned about her safety, while others related to her frustration

A Mzansi mom searched for men who attempted to break into her home at 3am. Image: FG Trade

Source: TikTok

One Mzansi mother was at her wits' end after some men attempted to break into her house.

Angry mom searches for thugs

A TikTok video taken and shared by her child, @nontyatyamboentle, shows the mother walking down the street of their neighbourhood at 3am, looking for the suspected robbers.

It is unclear what she was hoping to do if she found the men in question, but she was adamant and looking to deal with them somehow.

"My mom is searching for them ngokwakhe now," the post was captioned.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Concerned SA netizens react to the video

The video resonated with many netizens who were frustrated with the rate of crime in their communities. Others were curious as they wondered what the mother would have done if she had found the men.

mary ann replied:

"Tell mom to stay in the house. That's very dangerous!!!"

Theresa Segage commented:

"Yoh, she’s brav. I understand though, we live in tough and unsafe times."

Siveve❤️ replied:

"Your mom is me️ghastro."

_R I R H A N D Z U commented:

"Lol this is my mom, she always says no one will enter her house and threaten her, she always fights and goes out for them."

Kathlyn said:

"My mom almost jumped out of my window in December when someone tried breaking in, yeyi, these women."

YolandaMbaleki responded:

"She means business. They definitely tried the wrong one."

Lhelhe Bhija said:

"She is brave, shame ❤️❤️"

phumzzz wrote:

"Inoba Uzawthini kubo?"

