A woman didn't waste time, she charmed a South African Police Service member on Valentine's Day

In a TikTok video, the woman played one of Celine Dion's romantic hits while the cop was out her car window

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving the woman as well as the law officer

A woman charmed herself a police officer on Valentine's Day. Images: @duduclemy

Source: TikTok

One woman took to her TikTok account and shared how she serenaded a police officer.

In the video she uploaded, @duduclemy is inside her car rocking Celine Dion's Love Doesn't Ask Why track. While this is happening, the cop is standing outside the woman's car, next to her window, in his full uniform.

According to the lady, the law officer wasn't aware that she was recording. He can be seen reacting with a soft smile to the serenade.

"He didn't notice that I was taking a video the reaction kills me Happy Valentine mense♥️♥️♥️"

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Gathering from the comments, the cop and the woman are lovers. One TikTok user jokingly said she must not have kids with him. She answered, saying it was too late because they already had four kids.

Woman serenades SAPS member

Watch the beautiful TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers were entertained by the video

The clip gathered over 28k likes, with many online users showing love to the two.

@khosi Mhlongo commented:

"His smile says it all "

@Neheng joked:

"Honestly, Tiktok is better than DSTV "

@Somila felt envious:

"Love is a beautiful thing hle."

@Landibabe said:

"Cute."

@user5348267784925 adored:

"Beautiful my dear "

@Danville Diva loved:

"Woooow this is so romantic. Love is beautiful "

SA woman crushed on a SAPS member

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Mzansi woman who had a crush on a hunky police officer.

A TikTok video by Nadine Stabler shows the buff cop dressed in uniform directing traffic as she films him from a distance and sings about how she fell in love with a man who doesn't even know her name. Many netizens reacted to the video with banter, while others commented on how they also found the SAPS officer attractive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News