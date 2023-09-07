A dame from KZN revealed that she met her cop husband in the DMs and got married

Her post showed that they dated for one year before getting hitched and having a baby in the process

Netizens were hopeful for the future and shared the positives and negatives of being in relationships with police officers

The young woman told Briefly News that happiness for other women may lie with cops

A Durban woman married a cop after meeting in the DMs, and her story had netizens talking about how loving cop men are.

The woman’s story is almost a fairytale, considering how people are generally sceptical of responding to DMs.

Woman from KZN finds love in the DMs

@bhelekazi_sphesihle posted on TikTok, and her video was viewed 653K times. Her clip is a combination of pictures that tell a story. According to her post, she replied to that DM in 2021 and 2022, they got married. The couple is also blessed with a beautiful baby.

Woman talks to Briefly News about her relationship with the cop

Sphesihle Bhelekazi told Briefly News that the two started chatting in September 2021 and agreed to date after they first met in October.

"I got pregnant at the beginning of March, and we had our lobola negotiations and engagement on 15 October 2022. Our son was born on 1 December.

"Women have reservations about dating policemen due to what they have heard, like cases of abuse and murder. That's understandable, but many more cases of people in different professions committing murder and crimes against women. My husband is a marshmallow, is family-oriented, and is never involved in violence. He protects mem and his family at all costs. His character matters the most to me, and I hope that other women can look past the stigma surrounding policemen and look within. Their happiness may lie there," she said.

There has been a steady increase of Briefly News covering stories of couples that met online and went on to get married. Watch the video here:

Netizens show support for relationships with cops

Netizens came out to support the couple and share their views of being in relationships with policemen. They also had hope for finding love online.

MissKay13 was one of those experiencing a relationship with a cop.

“Babes, they have so much love. I’m currently dating one. It feels like I’m in the honeymoon phase every day.”

Bhelekazi_siphesihle replied:

“They treat you like an egg, like a fragile dish.”

Maphakathi remarked:

“This all happened under three years. I hope we’re taking notes, ladies.”

Precious msie is also seeing a policeman.

“I’m currently dating a policeman. He has so much love. I’m hoping for the best.”

Lelo shared:

“Congratulations, sis. I love this. There’s a human being behind any profession. My man is a police officer and the sweetest guy ever.”

1991_bbe exclaimed:

“I’ve been with my policeman since 2015. The love overflows. Three years in marriage now.”

Miracle blessed them.

“Congratulations, Nan. Take care of him, and ask God to lead your marriage. Fast once a week and pray for your union.”

Geena Hlatshwayo was not as fortunate.

“Our stories are not the same. I once dated a cop. A nightmare.”

Sharon Dube wrote:

“Love this for you. Personally I’m scared of dating cops. What if he gets mad and he shoots me?”

Bhelekazi_sphesihle responded with wisdom:

“Thank you, but anyone can get mad and kill you. Don’t let someone’s profession fool you. A serial killer can be in a suit and not a uniform.”

