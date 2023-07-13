A South African woman that married a European man had Mzansi women hot and bothered

The hubby was showering his beau with affection, and South Africans could not help but be jealous

Women in the comment section begged her to make means for them to have a taste of white love

A black and white couple made black Mzansi women jealous. Image: @gottaloveus031

An interracial couple on TikTok made the nation hold candles when they showed each other love and affection in a very adorable video.

The lovable duo gave a short but stunning glimpse into a love that transcends races and nationalities.

Interracial couple on TikTok make Mzansi women crave for white men

Judging from their profile, the couple love sharing their journey together. Their account, @gottaloveus031, shows that the man is from Croatia.

Their videos rack up minions of views combined, and their latest video is one of the many that tell their beautiful love story. Their latest video collected 147.7K views and made many South Africans jealous.

Studies in the past decade have shown that although interracial relationships are now becoming more commonplace, they still face the challenge of being accepted.

Briefly News speaks to interracial couple

Nokwanda Godinić spoke to Briefly News about her relationship with Luka Godinić. The two met on Facebook in 2018 but didn't start dating until 2021, when their relationship began.

"From April 2021, things moved fast. We moved our conversation to WhatsApp and started dating the same month. By July, we were planning on meeting. He came to South Africa in September after five months of online dating. The following year I went to his country and stayed for two months. In August of 2022, we got married, and in January this year, I moved to Croatia permanently," she said.

"Our cultures are not that difficult to deal with. We choose to respect each other regardless of our race. We try to ignore negative comments from people who still don't believe in international relationships."

Watch their video here:

Mzansi women SBWL white men in comment section

Netizens flocked to the comment to compliment them.

Some even cried that they also wanted white partners.

user4748277926422 was one of those that also wanted a similar relationship.

"SBWL interrelationship."

@Andile asked where she could get a white man for herself.

"Where did you find him nami ndibheke owami bandla?"

PinkHairesGirl DoesRandomStuff said the woman was blessed to have her partner.

"Every woman deserves an affectionate man like this."

Queenethphindilem pointed out that she believed many black women wanted the same kind of relationship.

"Deep down, we all want white men."

Ntombi Zamambo wants to be happy.

"Cha nami ngifunele owami, angikwazi ukujabula."

