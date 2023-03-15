A cute couple on TikTok went viral after the husband shared a video of them moving in together

The loving husband in the video was happy to be reunited with his wife, who was in KwaZulu-Natal while he got them settled in Johannesburg

People in the comments loved the sweet couple's cross-country adventure after some time apart

Online users could not get enough of this interracial couple's romantic love story. The two were moving to a new province together, and people enjoyed seeing the process.

One interracial couple moved to Johannesburg, and TikTok users couldn't get enough of how loving they looked. Image: TikTok/@mrturner_sa s

The TikTok creator was happy to give us a look into how they flew from KZN to Gauteng. The husband made it clear that he needed his wife with him.

White guy and Zulu wife's relocation to Gauteng gets 700 000 TikTok views

One lady's loving husband, @mrturner_sa, showed people how happy he was to finally have his wife joining him after moving to Joburg. The couple were relocating from KZN, and his beautiful bae was taking a flight for the first time.

Watch the video here:

South Africans show love to interracial couple

People couldn't get enough of the two. Mzansi loves to see interracial couples, and many commented admiring their love.

@Patie224 commented:

"Sanithandi nje."

user6160223178686 commented:

"Le English, nxabanga kukhuluma uSipho."

Buhle Sikobi commented:

"Cela ungitholele noma umngane wakho womlungu."

Bongeka commented:

"Haibo lomlungu sounds black."

Xena commented:

"The South Africa that we ordered."

Thom's B commented:

"Even without the mattress and blanket, "as long as I'm with you." All the best to you two."

Mandisa_Mkhwanazi commented:

"Brother doesn't look like he sounds."

Surprise Majunju commented:

"Content we signed for."

Duduzile Precious Dl commented:

"Yebaba your accent sounds like you are Zulu mfethu, anyways congratulations to you guys."

