One video on TikTok of this guy speaking isiZulu went viral as people were amazed by his fluency

Many were not expecting to hear fluent Zulu from a white man who delivered a message to the general public from his car

People were in love with the video, especially women who found the TikTok creator attractive

A white creator surprised people by speaking isiZulu. The man's Zulu speaking abilities were amazing and unexpected.

South African women were swooning after this white guy spoke in isiZulu in a TikTok video. Image: @erroldwayne

The video was a hit after some women pointed out that the creator was a cutie. People were in stitches as they commented on what he had to say in the video.

White South African man gets fans with fluent isiZulu

A white man, @erroldwayne, went viral on video for speaking isiZulu. In the video, he says anyone with a problem with him must live with it. He then signs off by saying:

"Hope you catch me now or catch me later".

Watch the video:

South African babes fall for white Isizulu speaker

Mzansi loves to see videos which show off our rainbow nation. Many women commented on the video encouraging the young man.

Madaboutbeats commented:

"Batshele. [Tell them!]"

LaNkosi Creative commented:

"Vele yaz, mabahlale nezinkinga zabo ngawe." [ Yes, they must stay with their problems.]"

handaza..M C commented:

"Awu ngitholele indoda yomlungu we Errol. [Please find me a white husband]"

Nelly Sikhosana commented:

"Mina nginenkinga kodwa ngathi ungasondela eduze uzoyizwa kahl. [I have a problem, maybe pull me closer so I can hear you properly.]"

Valar Morgulis commented:

"Errol, unaye umfazi? [Do you have a bae?]"

lwandoh commented:

"Wamuhleke kodwa. [You are so handsome.]"

White lady has SA thinking she's a Xhosa gogo after yelling at cop in isiXhosa

Briefly News reported that a video of a white woman speaking isiXhosa went viral. People were in awe over how she sounded as she took a cop to task over something.

People flooded the comments section with praise for the lady's isiXhosa. Others had questions about what she was talking about.

Peeps love to see others embrace their culture. Online users commented that they were convinced she was an elderly Xhosa woman. Although people couldn't determine why she was angry, many said they were automatically on her side.

