A South African schoolgirl took a video of what a day in her class looks like and people were thoroughly amused to see what she got up to

The student recorded how she gave one of her white classmates edges using her edge control and a friend's help

People were in stitches as they rated her work on the boy's baby hairs and most of them were honest with her

A student made a hilarious video of the white boy's edges. People were amused by the video after a schoolgirl and her friend got to work on the boy's hair.

Black girls decided to use gel on their white classmate in order to get his baby haisr under control. Image: TikTok/ @sir_lu7

The girls had people laughing after showing the size of the edge control they had. Some also aid the young kid looks like a young Leonardo DiCaprio.

South African school girls do white boy's edges

A student on TikTok, @sir_lu7, admitted that it's hard to stay focused in school and showed people what she did instead. The schoolchild hold posted a video of herself doing one of her white classmate's edges. Watch the video below.:

South Africans amused by high school girls doing white guy's hair

Mzasi enjoys seeing high school fun. Many people thought the girl and her friend's behaviour was. People also complimented her work on the boy's baby hairs.

Evidence_Gama commented:

"Layed."

ThandiMcgee commented:

"Poor mlungu."

user1261128239779 commented:

"Nice..aim loving this."

user7507619852277 commented:

"He look like young Leo Decaprio."

Kitty Meow Meow commented:

"You are definitely slayed those edges, sis."

