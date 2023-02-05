A TikTok video of a High School girl attempting to get the attention of her mlungu crushes went viral

The clip of the brave teenage girl making the first moves gathered over 1.6 million views on TikTok

Netizens were in their feels when they saw the school pupils of different races interacting with love and respect

A teenage girl had her eyes locked on the boys she likes at her High School. She posted a video that showed her determination in getting their attention.

She can be seen in the TikTok clip flirting with the guys on several occasions like how guys normally make their moves on girls.

It looked like she failed with one but got a hug and a few cheesy smiles from the other boys.

Video of the multi-racial High Schoolers gets over 1.6 million views on TikTok

The heartwarming video gave people hope that the new generation can get rid of racism in the country. The teenagers seemed very comfortable with one another and they made High School look like fun.

@user225588661 commented:

"Last one wasn’t playing she wanted that kiss."

@ka_nnto wrote:

"You are definitely enjoying your time at that school."

@sh3callm3.papii posted:

"This is what Mandela fought for."

@whoislizzy4 shared:

"Literally me flirting with everyone at school."

@thokozani mentioned:

"I am proud of where we are as a nation looking at where we come from as South Africans. God protect this generation and that is to come."

@acarcia21 stated:

"I want a rematch with high school, y’all are having fun."

@justthabisa added:

"He is yours, my sister! Anybody that stands in your way tell me ."

@chilljosh3 said:

"Secure that generational land sis."

