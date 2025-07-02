A couple from the US shared their journey to purchasing their South African luxury home at a fraction of what they sold their house for in America

The woman flexed her stunning home in Mzansi in a TikTok video that went viral on social media

People from across the globe reacted to the footage by taking to the comments section to share their thoughts on the couple's big move

An American couple is living his or her dream life in South Africa after making a bold decision to sell his or her $750,000 (R13 million) home in the United States and relocate to Mzansi, a move that has left social media buzzing.

American couple sells $750k home, buys dream home in SA

In a video making the rounds online, posted by TikTok user @webnationafrica, the couple gave viewers a full tour of their new South African residence, as they shared their journey to making it happen.

The woman, who is named Sibu Welson, expressed that they spent about $1500 (R26,549) a month in the US. She went on to say that they were fortunate as she is a realtor, a profession she has held for 20-plus years.

"We were fortunate when we decided to make the move to South Africa, put our house on the market, and this is how you know God is real and things happen according to His plan."

Sibu stated that the same day her house went on the market, it was sold for $700,000 (R13,274,700). This made it easier for Sibu's family to relocate to Mzansi and buy their massive luxury home in SA, which was a fraction of how much they sold their house for in America.

In the video posted on 30 June 2025, Sibu went on to showcase her house in South Africa, a luxurious property nestled in an upscale neighbourhood. It features multiple bedrooms, expansive living spaces, high-end finishes, and stunning views.

From a spacious kitchen with modern appliances to a beautifully manicured garden and a swimming pool, the house boasts comfort, elegance, and plenty of space, a drastic upgrade from their previous lifestyle.

She also revealed that she was given the name Sibu when she arrived in South Africa. She and her husband have been married for 29 years, and they are business owners.

Social media users praised their choice, with many noting how affordable luxury living can be in South Africa when compared to some parts of the US. Others welcomed them warmly and encouraged more foreigners to explore Mzansi’s hidden gems.

Their story has sparked a wave of interest in the cost-of-living differences between the two countries, particularly when it comes to property. Their move has also inspired many to rethink what’s possible with a bit of courage and research, proving that sometimes, the dream life is just a continent away.

Watch the video of the American couple's dream home in South Africa below:

SA chimes in on the US couple's SA home

People in South Africa and across the globe took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the American couple's bold decision to relocate to Mzansi, while some raved over their stunning home.

User235577 stated:

"The poor from the USA become wealthy here. Our currency is a joke, and they keep on recruiting each other … We natives will always be second-class citizens in our own country."

Lads694 added:

"Nice house, but I wouldn’t have bought a retirement home that large and expensive."

Ashley Nicole wrote:

"The house is fabulous, but can we get a day in the life of living in South Africa?? What is it like?"

Roveness280 stated:

"South Africa looks just like the States in some parts. Beautiful country."

Buhle buka Zulu Zulu replied:

"Please go to Nigeria. We are not the giant."

