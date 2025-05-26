A couple shared their journey to revamping their 300-year-old house in South Africa, which wowed many

A New York couple has turned heads internationally after purchasing and meticulously restoring a 300-year-old home in the heart of South Africa’s historic Cape Winelands.

A couple proudly showcased the transformation of their 300-year-old South African home.

NY couple buys 300-year-old SA house

The woman who goes by Veertamotiani on Instagram showcased their inspiring journey after they stumbled upon the dilapidated Cape Dutch property. Built in the early 1700s, the home had stood abandoned for decades. Drawn by its storied architecture and breathtaking mountain backdrop, the couple purchased the property.

Veertamotiani shared with her viewers that she and her husband were newlyweds who knew no one when they bought and moved into their 300-year-old manor house in South Africa.

The couple revealed the types of experiences they went through with their home by stating the following:

"Restoring our 300-year-old manor house has been such a rewarding (and chaotic) adventure. We lived with rain pouring into our bedroom for 3 years, renovations began the day I found out I was pregnant with our 2nd, and then brought home a newborn before the kids' rooms were finished."

Although the renovation was far from being completed, Veertamotiani expressed that she was content, as all that matters is the life they were creating for their family inside.

"We’re still not done—but that’s okay, because it’s not so much about the house as it’s about the life we’re building inside it."

She ended off by saying:

"I started sharing our journey to keep friends and family in the States close and in the process discovered an entire community of strangers who share a love for beauty, design, and meaningful spaces."

The transformation on social media has gained many views, along with thousands of likes and comments. Their before-and-after reels went viral, drawing praise for blending old-world charm with minimalist contemporary interiors.

Watch the video of the impressive makeover.

SA loves the home transformation

The online community was impressed by the makeover as they raved over the woman's RDP home while taking to her comments.

Moinetbysallymoinet said:

"Absolutely stunning renovation… fascinated that you have moved from NY to CT!…. What motivated your move?"

kyle_mitchell_28 added:

"Welcome to our beautiful country. Absolutely stunning."

Jilly_tonkin shared:

"This is a top billing house if I ever saw one! Wait, is Top Billing even still a thing in SA, or have I been out of the country too long? Absolutely exquisite!"

Therafisetzen wrote:

"Obsessed!"

Georgie__roberts commented:

"Wow, this home is a dream."

A couple showcased their stunning renovation of their 300-year-old South African house.

