A research report found that one South African company spent 307% of its annual profit on BEE compliance while achieving Level 2 status

The study by Codera Analytics and XA Global Trade Advisors found a median compliance cost of R2.7 million among surveyed businesses

Separate research estimates BEE compliance costs for South African companies between R145 billion and R290 billion every year

A South African company spent 307% of its annual profit on Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) compliance in a single year, according to new research examining the cost of transformation policies on local businesses. The finding was revealed in a report by Codera Analytics and XA Global Trade Advisors, which surveyed more than 100 South African companies about the costs of complying with BEE regulations and the impact these requirements have on their operations. Despite the significant expenditure, the company achieved a Level 2 BEE status.

The picture showed Cyril Ramaphosa laughing. Image: RODGER BOSCH

Source: Getty Images

Researchers found that the company spent more on BEE compliance than it generated for shareholders and investors during the same period, highlighting what the report described as the substantial financial burden faced by some businesses.

The survey was conducted to better understand the economic impact of BEE compliance, amid concerns that limited public data is available on the costs associated with South Africa's transformation policies. According to the Daily Investor, many participating companies said compliance offered little direct commercial benefit despite being linked to opportunities for government and corporate contracts.

The research found that the median compliance cost among respondents was approximately R2.7 million, while the highest reported compliance expenditure reached R105 million for a company with Level 1 accreditation.

BEE compliance costs businesses billions of rands

Several businesses reported spending more than 5% of their annual turnover on BEE compliance, while others said the costs extended beyond direct spending through ownership transactions, skills development programmes and procurement requirements.

The findings come amid broader debate about the effectiveness of BEE in driving economic transformation and inclusive growth. While supporters argue the policy remains necessary to address historical inequalities, critics contend that compliance costs can place additional pressure on businesses already operating in a challenging economic environment.

SA President Ramaphosa laughing. Image: Toby Melville - WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

Supporters argue BEE addresses critical historical inequalities

The organisations estimated that a typical JSE-listed company with annual revenue of R10 billion could face compliance-related expenses of around R150 million, resulting in lower earnings and reduced profitability. However, compliance costs vary significantly across industries. Sectors such as mining and finance generally face greater transformation requirements, while industries such as technology and tourism often focus more heavily on skills development and procurement targets.

The report has reignited discussion around the economic impact of BEE, with businesses, policymakers and labour groups continuing to debate how best to balance transformation objectives with economic growth and investment.

3 Other Briefly News stories about BEE

Source: Briefly News