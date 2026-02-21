Elon Musk proposed an alternative to complying to BEE in South Africa

The billionaire is heavily keen on making Starlink available in South Africa but he has faced hurdles

South Africans shared their thoughts on Elon Musk's recent efforts to avoid complying with South Africa's BEE laws

Elon Musk shared that he has different ideas for how he would comply with BEE laws in South Africa in February 2026. The billionaire wants Starlink in the country and is willing to invest in rural area schools but the government has not budged.

Elon Musk comes for South Africa over Starlink rejection. Image: Kevin Dietsch /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Starlink boss insisted that he would rather spend half a billion in rural areas rather than comply with BEE laws. His stance on BEE earned him lots of vitirol from South Africans.

Starlink became a trending topic as South Africans discussed Elon Musk's proposed alternative to complying with BEE. Locals were not impressed of his idea to supply rural school kids with internet in a R500 million investment. Many people felt that Elon Musk's refusal to comply with BEE laws was racially charged. He shared a post on 20 February 2026 saying if he were black Starlink would be in Mzansi. See Elon's post below:

South Africans rally to reject Starlink

Many people commented that they would not want Starlink to operate in South Africa. People speculated that the internet controlled by the billionaire would compromise politics and other operations in South Africa. Online users were also suspicious about why Elon was persistent about having Starlink in South Africa. Read people's comment below:

Starlink has been not a welcome idea in South Africa. Image: NurPhoto / Getty Images

Source: UGC

@janetkhui remarked:

"If you were black you'd have never made it out of South Africa to a billionaire. Shame on you and your white privilege."

@RreBagre wrote:

"Why don't you just let it go? What is this obsession of you wanting Starlink to operate here so much?"

@missZimunya1 was also suspicious:

"The way you are fighting to operate in our country should alarm us all. We don’t need your Starlink, we already have the fastest internet here."

@SirKingdomBlack remarked:

"This mampara must focus on his MAGA land and leave alone. We don't want his Starlink spyware internet."

@TumishoMasha exclaimed:

"Simply not true! You have an agenda that is anti-South African. You peddle lies about our country and we don’t need or want your Starlink."

@AbdulQaiyyum00 challenged Elon:

"If race is blocking Starlink in South Africa, why isn't it in Russia?"

@Mafistos8 also had questions for Elon:

"But you said these white genocide in South Africa so you you want Starlink in a country were these white genocide."

Elon Musk insists laws now target white people in SA

Briefly News previously reported that Elon Musk has once again taken aim at South Africa over the country's economic transformation policies after questioning why he cannot launch his Starlink satellite internet service.

Musk reposted an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum, in 20 May 2025, where he questioned why he cannot obtain an operating licence for Starlink in South Africa.

Musk argued that South African laws strongly favour Black South Africans, leaving others at a disadvantage.

Source: Briefly News