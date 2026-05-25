A woman recalled how a varsity group assignment reportedly took a heartbreaking turn after students noticed one detail about Nkateko

She admitted how she felt unsure at first, but states how the friendship impacted her life completely

South Africans flooded the comments, reacting to his friend's reaction to the surprise and their friendship

Lehlohonolo also recalled how their friendship began. Image: Lehlohonolo Masombuka

Source: Facebook

A young woman shared the emotional story of how her friendship with her blind friend began during university. Her story has touched hearts across South Africa.

The video, posted on 24 May 2026, on Facebook, shows Lehlohonolo Masombuka surprising her close friend, Nkateko, on campus after arriving in her new car. While many viewers were moved by the wholesome moment, it was the backstory behind their friendship that stirred emotions. The on-screen text reads:

“They saw blindness, I saw a person. Let’s surprise my best friend.”

Lehlohonolo shared her and Nkateko's story. Image: @Lehlohonolo Masombuka

Source: Facebook

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Classmates reportedly abandoned the blind student during the assignment

In her caption, the woman explained that she first met Nkateko during a group assignment at university. According to Lehlohonolo, people slowly distanced themselves from the group after realising he was blind, eventually leaving only the two of them behind.

"We had a group assignment to present, and the moment people realised that Nkateko is blind, they slowly left the group until it was just the two of us left."

She admitted that she initially felt unsure because it was her first time working closely with a blind person, but said the experience changed her perspective completely. The woman described Nkateko's influence in her life:

"Nkateko is one of the most beautiful and intelligent souls I have ever met. I am truly grateful that life allowed our paths to cross. 🤍 "

Psychology explains what makes friendships last

While the friendship is beautiful, it wasn't sustained without work. According to Psychology Today, strong long-term friendships usually come from:

Both people putting in effort: Good friendships work best when both friends care and support each other.

Growing together: Real friends accept that people change over time.

Creating a deeper connection: Strong friendships become more meaningful as time goes on.

Having things in common: Shared interests and understanding help people stay close.

Keeping in touch: Even small check-ins help friendships stay strong.

Understanding busy periods: True friends can go quiet for a while and still reconnect naturally.

Reconnecting later in life: Some old friendships become even stronger after time apart.

View the Facebook video below:

South Africans get emotional.

Many social media users admitted the video brought them to tears, while others praised the friendship. This is what Mzansi had to say on her page:

Chickybum Millionass said:

“Someone once said: ‘Though we have eyes that can see, we are actually blind.’”

Gogo Tenjiwe wrote:

“I can tell that he genuinely trusts you; he moves without fear around you! You are blessed.”

Phillip Kamutatari commented:

“In primary school, I had a blind guy I used to help in class... now that I look back, I think he was actually helping me because that guy never failed a subject.”

Lewis Dutchees said:

“I’m NOT crying 😭😭😭😭.”

Nonj' Shelembe added:

“This friendship has touched my soul!!!”

Sisa Tsebula commented:

“Ok, I just cried😭 I know that God exists through people like you.”

Mashele Vs added:

“10 min chat with him from the station to his flat block, intelligent!”

Keamo MaKea's added:

“Another day of crying for strangers on the internet 😭”

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Two close friends from Durban tragically died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning during a camping trip, leaving their families and community mourning while raising awareness about the dangers of the silent killer.

Source: Briefly News