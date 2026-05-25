American actress Gabrielle Union had social media buzzing over the weekend when she buried her father's ashes in the Western Cape

The award-winning actress confirmed on 3 April 2026 that her 81-year-old father died following his battle with dementia

South Africans commented on the actress's video on social media on Sunday, 24 May 2026

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Gabriel Union buries her father's ashes in Cape Town. Images: @blackishpress and @BrunoSigwela

Source: Twitter

Award-winning actress Gabrielle Union surprised South Africans over the weekend when she buried her late father's ashes at a winery in Cape Town.

Union also recently shared videos of herself shopping at a fashion store in Cape Town, Western Cape.

The popular actress is the latest American superstar to visit South Africa after Meagan Good, who was spotted in Mzansi earlier this year.

Entertainment channel MDN News shared a video of Union burying her father's ashes in Cape Town on Sunday, 24 May 2026.

The clip reveals that the American actress buried her father's ashes beneath the vines at Klein Goederust Wine Estate, a black-owned winery in the Western Cape.

According to media reports, Union's 81-year-old father, Sylvester "Cully" Union Jr., passed away on 3 April 2026. The late U.S. military veteran died following a lengthy battle with dementia.

South Africans comment on the video

@MkhwanaziTl said:

"But this is so wrong in every way. Why is she leaving us with her dad, who lived with her overseas? We don't even know him, and we are not even related to her like that. Doesn't she want to go and visit her dad now and then? like W*F, burying your dad in SA for what? Siyadeleleka yaz,"(We are being disrespected).

@Lwandy_Msengana reacted:

"South Africa is the Banana land. Does she have proper documents for that? Is there any document needed to bury the ashes of someone who was not even South African? Did she pay the owners, or does she own shares in the winery? Ey Kuningi, let me sleep as this will unfold."

@Azotha_Nothile replied:

"Now that the vineyard is going to be haunted by her father's spirit, I wouldn't be surprised if she buys the vineyard years later."

@msmonakhisi commented:

"Let's be honest, if it were someone from Africa doing this, we would be screaming."

@WagerOfJoy responded:

"It was in 'good spirits,' but I wonder who will buy wine from this winery now, never knowing if this is a common practice there, or bad marketing. Now imagine if we took our loved one’s ashes and buried them in her herb patch? This is some seriously crazy thing to do here."

@Thabi_kaNkosi reacted:

"Her father wasn’t even South African, though. So, you just went to a random country to bury your dad?"

A video of Gabrielle Union planting her dad's ashes in Cape Town. Images: Gabrielle Uni

Source: Instagram

Gabrielle Union gushes over her husband Dwyane Wade

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Gabrielle Union showed love to her husband Dwyane Wade, on his 39th birthday.

Gabrielle said that Dwyane makes every single day beautiful and fun for her.

She also said that she is enjoying the fact that she is getting to know Dwyane better during the Covid19 pandemic.

Source: Briefly News