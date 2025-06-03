Award-winning actress Meagan Good recently shared more photos and videos of her in Mzansi on Tuesday, 3 June

This is after she landed in the country on Saturday for the Dreamers Exchange Festival

Good also travelled to Botswana on Sunday, 1 June with her cousins, La’Myia Good and Dijon Talton for the festival

US actress Meagan Good explores Mzansi. Image: GettyImage

Source: Getty Images

Hollywood star Meagan Good is still vacationing in South Africa after ending her Dreamers Exchange Festival over the weekend.

The star, who previously made headlines when she announced her engagement to Jonathan Majors recently shared snaps of herself in the country.

The American actress took to her on her Instagram story on Tuesday, 3 June to share photos of herself at Tau Game Lodge in the North West province.

This was after she visited Botswana on Sunday, 1 June for the Dreamers Exchange Festival.

Good, who is enjoying her visit in the country says in the video: "I'm here in the bush."

The actress also shares a video of a pack of lions and captions the video: "Found my people."

Award-winning actress Meagan Good shares pics in SA. Images: Meagan Good

Source: Instagram

Why is Meagan Good visiting South Africa and Botswana?

Meagan Good revealed on her Instagram post on Saturday that she was in South Africa for Dreamers Exchange Festival 2025.

The actress added that she was heading to Botswana on Sunday, 1 June for the festival.

The Hollywood star is travelling with her cousins La’Myia Good and Dijon Talton for the Dreamers Exchange Festival 2025.

The aim of the event is for the public to have fun and have powerful conversations about the creative arts.

From music and film to fashion and storytelling, it’s a chance to meet new people, learn new skills, and be inspired.

South Africans react to the actress' visit

@mohlala33414 replied:

"I couldn't recognise her she just looks like a beautiful ordinary coloured lady."

@Sammy_Sauce1 said:

"She saw the camera, smiled and waved hello... Scotts Maphuma was gonna signal at the camera wa gafa" (are you crazy?).

KMaharaj18 responded:

"Welcome to Mzansi Meagan. Ah, my biggest crush."

Pedalhappyjudge said:

"We love Megan. Welcome to South Africa."

ZolaLeaks replied:

"Welcome to South Africa."

Lindin174 said:

"Welcome to SA Meagan and team."

Denraps replied:

"Imagine being in the same city as Megan Good and not seeing her."

NkhensaniMawhai said:

"Welcome to Mzansi Mrs Majors."

The motrimonistjol wrote:

"I was wondering where you all went. There you are."

PhomoloPrinsloo said:

"Omg guys you're here!? Welcome to SA."

MoiponeMmane replied:

"Welcome to South Africa. I wish I was there."

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also revealed on his X account on Saturday that the actress met with the cast of e.tv's Smoke and Mirrors.

Hollywood star returned to SA after visiting Botswana on Sunday. Image: GettyImages

Source: Instagram

