Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari

This follows Jabbari's initial assault claims in March 2023, which subsequently led to Major losing several endorsements

Moreover, the actor has been dropped from Marvel Studios over his assault case

Jonathan Majors has been slapped with a charge of assault and another for harassment in his case against ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Images: John Nacion, Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Jonathan Majors has officially been charged with two counts of assault. The actor loved for his role as Kang the Conquerer in several Marvel Studio films, has been convicted on charges of assault and harassment.

Jonathan Majors found guilty

After months of trial and online debates on Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari's assault case, the Lovecraft Country actor has been convicted of one count of reckless assault in the 3rd degree and a charge of harassment.

According to SABC News, the jury's initial charges of two counts of assault and two counts of harassment were dropped.

Sentencing is set for 6 February 2024, with a possibility of a year in prison, though it has yet to be decided. In a statement reportedly released by Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, she said she is disappointed at the verdict:

"It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV; we are grateful for that.

We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found Mr Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him."

According to The Shaderoom's Instagram post, the conviction led to Marvel Studios dropping Majors from any future projects, including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, set to premiere in 2026.

Netizens weigh in on Jonathan Majors' case

Online users gave their thoughts on the Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari assault case:

michellexangela complained about the Marvel Studios axing:

"Oh, but when Amber Heard was proven guilty, nothing happened to her, and she kept her role."

chatnigga said:

"Black actors and athletes should know by now to leave the milk alone. Learn from Emmitt."

greek_god_30 wrote:

"Guilty of running away from a white woman who was attacking him. Welcome to America."

thedustydiaries_ pointed out:

"She had fingerprints on her neck from choking, and he clearly admitted to injuring her head in the past. If you’re making this about race, you just don’t like accountability."

ishawnwilliams asked:

"So, by her chasing him and hitting him, she faces no charges?"

intel_gent was disappointed:

"Threw his career away for a Becky."

